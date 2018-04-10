शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   seventeen dead and many injured after truck hit a barricade in Maharashtra

महाराष्ट्र: पुणे-सतारा हाइवे पर बैरिकेड से भिड़ा ट्रक, 17 लोगों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Tue, 10 Apr 2018 09:07 AM IST
seventeen dead and many injured after truck hit a barricade in Maharashtra
महाराष्ट्र के खंडाला इलाके में भीषण सड़क दुर्घटना में 17 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। बताया जा रहा है कि यहां एक ट्रक के बैरिकेड से भिड़ जाने के कारण ये हादसा हुआ, जिसमें  17 लोगों की मौत हो गई है, जबकि 15 से ज्यादा घायल हो गए हैं। हादसा पुणे-सतारा हाइवे पर हुआ है। इस घटना में मरने वाले सब मजदूर थे, जो कर्नाटक से ट्रक में सवार होकर एमआईडीसी जा रहे थे।
घटना की सूचना पाकर बचावकर्मी मौके पर पहुंच चुके हैं और घायलों को नजदीक के अस्पताल ले जाया गया है। 
 
 
ऐसा ही दर्दनाक हादसा सोमवार को हिमाचल प्रदेश में हुआ, जहां बच्चों को छुट्टी के बाद घर छोड़ने जा रही 42 सीटर स्कूल बस 700 फीट गहरी खाई में गिर गई। हादसे में 23 बच्चों समेत 27 की मौत हो गई। हादसे में 4 से 12 साल की उम्र के बीच के 23 बच्चों की मौत हुई। 

इसके अलावा बस के चालक, एक महिला व एक पुरुष शिक्षक और एक अन्य महिला की भी हादसे में जान चली गई। हादसा इतना भयानक था कि अधिकतर की मौके पर ही जान चली गई। 

सभी बच्चे निजी स्कूल के नर्सरी से 5वीं कक्षा तक के छात्र हैं। डीसी ने बताया कि घायल सात में दो बच्चों की हालत गंभीर है। उन्होंने कहा कि कल पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शवों को उनके परिवारों के सुपुर्द कर दिया जाएगा।
 
accident road accident

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

सलमान खान
Bollywood

जेल से बाहर आने के बाद पहली बार सलमान खान की आंखों में आए आंसू, भावुक होकर बोल दी बड़ी बात

10 अप्रैल 2018

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer film raazi Trailer has been released
Bollywood

भारत की आंख और कान बन पाकिस्तान की जासूसी करने के लिए 'राजी' हुईं आलिया भट्ट, आप भी देख लें

10 अप्रैल 2018

R Madhavan son Vedanta Madhavan win bronze medal in swimming championship 2018
Bollywood

आर. माधवन के 12 साल के बेटे ने भारत का नाम किया रोशन, विदेश में हासिल किया ये सम्मान

10 अप्रैल 2018

टेरेंस लुईस
Bollywood

B'day Spl: गिनीज बुक में दर्ज है इस कोरियोग्राफर का नाम, शादी नहीं करने के पीछे बताई ये वजह

10 अप्रैल 2018

Ranveer Singh said he want to make more money his father says too
Bollywood

एक फिल्म का 8 करोड़ रुपए लेते हैं रणवीर सिंह, पिता बोले- 'पॉपुलर तो हो गए लेकिन कमाई बहुत कम है'

10 अप्रैल 2018

topless salon
Weird Stories

ये है दुनिया का पहला टॉपलेस सैलून, कस्टमर को लड़कियां देती हैं ऐसी सर्विस

10 अप्रैल 2018

Know UPSC topper Tina Dabi love story who tied the knot with 2nd topper Athar Aamir in Kashmir
Relationship

जानिए IAS टॉपर टीना की कैसे शुरू हुई लव स्टोरी, दूल्हा बने सेकेंड टॉपर से कश्मीर में लिए 7 फेरे

10 अप्रैल 2018

Know how Bay leaves are the best natural cockroach repellent
Home Remedies

रसोई की ये खास चीज नहीं है तो मंगा कर रख लो छूमंतर हो जाएंगे कॉकरोच

10 अप्रैल 2018

Know What Do The First Letters Of Your Name Say About Your Personality
Stress Management

ये 4 नामों वाली लड़कियां होती हैं बेहद गुस्सैल, दोस्ती करने से पहले एक बार फिर सोच लें

10 अप्रैल 2018

कपिल शर्मा
Bollywood

एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड ने कपिल को बर्बाद करने की खाई है कसम, दोस्त ने सुनील ग्रोवर पर भी लगाए गंभीर आरोप

10 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

BSP chief in Badayun took a saffron image of Baba Saheb
India News

बदायूं में बसपा जिलाध्यक्ष ने बाबा साहब की भगवा प्रतिमा लगवाई, मचा बवाल

बाबा साहब डॉ. भीमराव आंबेडकर भी अब भगवा हो गए हैं। रविवार को यूपी के बदायूं में आंबेडकर की जिस नई प्रतिमा का अनावरण किया गया वह भगवा है।

10 अप्रैल 2018

finance minister arun jaitley was distarched from aiims afeter dialysis
India News

डायलिसिस कराने के बाद घर लौटे वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली, नहीं हो सका किडनी प्रत्यारोपण 

10 अप्रैल 2018

आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट
India News

दुनिया के 20 व्यस्त एयरपोर्ट में हुई IGI की एंट्री, न्यूयॉर्क के JFK को छोड़ा पीछे

10 अप्रैल 2018

vhp chief pravin togadia questions pm narendra modi on ayodhya ram mandir
India News

वचन भंग के लिए बनवास भोगेंगे पीएम मोदी: तोगड़िया

10 अप्रैल 2018

supreme court
India News

आंबेडकर ने भी नहीं सोचा होगा कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट जमानत याचिकाएं सुनेगा: जस्टिस चेलमेश्वर

10 अप्रैल 2018

शिखा शर्मा
India News

30 महीने पहले ही अपना पद छोड़ेंगी एक्सिस बैंक की CEO शिखा शर्मा, RBI ने उठाए थे सवाल

10 अप्रैल 2018

BSF will build guest house to beat the loneliness of its newly married soldiers
India News

BSF ने अपने नवविवाहित जवानों का अकेलापन दूर करने के लिए बनाया ये खास प्लान

9 अप्रैल 2018

लालू प्रसाद यादव
India News

चारा घोटाले में 37 दोषी करार, पांच बरी, लालू नहीं थे आरोपी

10 अप्रैल 2018

रवि शंकर प्रसाद
India News

कर्नाटक के जज की पदोन्नति के फैसले पर रविशंकर ने उठाए सवाल, चीफ जस्टिस को लिखा पत्र

10 अप्रैल 2018

यूनिटेक
India News

यूनिटेक की संपत्तियों की नीलामी के लिए नोटिस जारी करने का आदेश

10 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

लखनऊ में है दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा स्कूल, यहां जानिए कैसे हुआ स्थापित

सोचिए जरा, आपके पास 300 रुपये हैं, 1960 के आसपास का समय और आने वाले वक्त में भारत की अर्थव्यवस्था कैसी रहेगी इसका कोई अंदाजा नहीं।

10 अप्रैल 2018

भारत बंद 0:59

क्या आज होगा सवर्णों का ‘भारत बंद’, हाई अलर्ट पर सरकार

10 अप्रैल 2018

Bharat Band 1:42

भारत बंद पर गृह मंत्रालय ने दिए निर्देश, कई जिलों में असर

9 अप्रैल 2018

Bijapur 0:47

छत्तीसगढ़: बीजापुर में नक्सलियों ने किए IED ब्लास्ट, दो जवान शहीद, 5 घायल

9 अप्रैल 2018

कांग्रेस 2:28

दलितों के लिए उपवास से पहले इन कांग्रेस नेताओं ने छककर खाए छोले-भटूरे,देखें वीडियो

9 अप्रैल 2018

Recommended

सड़क हादसे के बाद अस्पताल में भर्ती घायल
Meerut

यूपी: ट्रक और स्कार्पियो की भीषण टक्कर, हादसे में 5 लोगों की मौत, 7 घायल

10 अप्रैल 2018

हादसे में एक की मौत
Moradabad

कार की टक्कर से आटो चालक की मौत, तीन बच्चे घायल

10 अप्रैल 2018

fire
Farrukhabad

दो ट्रक भिड़े, बीच में फंसने से बाइक चालक की मौत

9 अप्रैल 2018

इलाहाबाद
Allahabad

ट्रक ने अप्पे को रौंदा, पांच की मौत

9 अप्रैल 2018

डेमो
Chitrakoot

आमने-सामने से टकराई बाइक, एक की मौत

8 अप्रैल 2018

भेड़ी डांडा में गेहूं के ढेर में लगी आग।

आग से गेहूं व लाही की सात बीघे फसल राख

8 अप्रैल 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.