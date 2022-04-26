घर वापसी: सात भारतीय नाविकों को वापस यमन से दिल्ली लाया गया, हूती विद्रोहियों ने बना लिया था बंदी

यमन में हूती विद्रोहियों द्वारा बंदी बनाए गए सात भारतीय नाविकों को वापस दिल्ली लाया गया। ओमान सरकार की सहायता से भारत सरकार ने इनकी सकुशल वापसी के लिए खास अभियान चलाया था।

#WATCH: Delhi | We were stuck there for 3.5 months. We're grateful that Indian Govt & the PM did tough negotiations & rescued us...:Mohmmad Munawar, Sailor from Mumbai



7 sailors held captive by Houthi rebels in Yemen were rescued by the Indian govt with the help of the Oman govt pic.twitter.com/oWI9nLzQEJ