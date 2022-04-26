घर वापसी: सात भारतीय नाविकों को वापस यमन से दिल्ली लाया गया, हूती विद्रोहियों ने बना लिया था बंदी

यमन में हूती विद्रोहियों द्वारा बंदी बनाए गए सात भारतीय नाविकों को वापस दिल्ली लाया गया। ओमान सरकार की सहायता से भारत सरकार ने इनकी सकुशल वापसी के लिए खास अभियान चलाया था।
#WATCH: Delhi | We were stuck there for 3.5 months. We're grateful that Indian Govt & the PM did tough negotiations & rescued us...:Mohmmad Munawar, Sailor from Mumbai— ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2022
7 sailors held captive by Houthi rebels in Yemen were rescued by the Indian govt with the help of the Oman govt pic.twitter.com/oWI9nLzQEJ
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.