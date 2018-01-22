Download App
शेयर बाजार में भारी उछाल से नई ऊंचाई पर पहुंचा सेंसेक्स, निफ्टी ने भी छुआ रिकॉर्ड स्तर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 10:29 AM IST
sensex rises at recordbreaking point
शेयर बाजारों में सोमवार भारी उछाल देखने को मिला है। सेंसेक्स 100 पॉइंट्स चढ़ गया तो निफ्टी ने भी 10910 का नया आंकड़ा छू लिया। बॉम्बे स्टॉक एक्सचेंज का 30 शेयरों का सूचकांक सेंसेक्स 98.33 पॉइंट्स मजबूत होकर 35,609.91 पर खुला जबकि 50 शेयरों का एनएसई निफ्टी 16.90 अंक चढ़कर 10,911.60 पॉइंट्स पर पहुंच गया।

सोमवार को शुरुआती कारोबार में बीएसई में 821 शेयरों की बढ़त देखी गई। इस दौरान रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज 1.5%, ओएनजीसी 5% जबकि एचडीएफसी के शेयर 1% चढ़ गए। हालांकि, विप्रो, आईसीआईसीआई बैंक और एसबीआई जैसे शेयर लाल निशान कारोबार कर रहे थे।  शुरुआती कारोबार में बढ़त बनानेवाले अन्य शेयरों में जुबिलंट फूडवर्क्स (4 प्रतिशत), जयप्रकाश असोसिएट्स (8 प्रतिशत) और ओमेक्स ऑटो (20 प्रतिशत) ने शानदार बढ़त हासिल की। 

ऐसे में बजट से पहले सेंसेक्स में यह उछाल अपने आप में एक रिकॉर्ड कायम कर रहा है। नए सत्र की शुरुआत के साथ बाजारों में यह उछाल उत्साहपूर्ण है। 
sensex bse nse nifty sensex rise

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Business News in Hindi related to stock exchange, sensex news, finance, breaking news from share market news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Business and more Hindi News.

