Home ›   India News ›   Security forces deployed at Meenakshi Amman Temple after authority receives bomb threat

तमिलनाडु: मीनाक्षी मंदिर में बम होने की सूचना, बम निरोधक दस्ता कर रहा जांच

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मदुरै Updated Thu, 28 Nov 2019 01:51 PM IST
मीनाक्षी अम्मन मंदिर (फाइल फोटो)
मीनाक्षी अम्मन मंदिर (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
तमिलनाडु के मदुरै में स्थित मीनाक्षी अम्मन मंदिर में बम रखे जाने की सूचना मिलने से हड़कंप मच गया है। जिसके बाद मंदिर के आस-पास सुरक्षा बलों को तैनात किया गया है। अधिकारियों को कल रात मंदिर में बम होने की जानकारी मिली थी। बम निरोधक दस्ता क्षेत्र की जांच कर रहा है। 
security forces bomb expert investigation
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

