रणनीति : बजट सत्र का दूसरा चरण कल से शुरू होगा, सोनिया गांधी ने मोदी सरकार को घेरने के लिए बुलाई बैठक

बजट सत्र का दूसरा चरण 8 मार्च यानी कल से शुरू होने वाला है। कांग्रेस की अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी बजट सत्र के दूसरे चरण में मोदी सरकार को घेरने के लिए रणनीति बनाने के लिए बैठक बुलाई। इस बैठक में कई मुद्दों पर चर्चा की।

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi chaired the meeting of the party's Parliamentary Strategy Group to discuss strategy for the second phase of the Budget session of the Parliament which begins on March 8 pic.twitter.com/ld6Qgnr6Lx