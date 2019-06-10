एससीओ: पुतिन और जिनपिंग से मिलेंगे पीएम मोदी, इमरान खान के साथ कोई बैठक नहीं

Gitesh Sharma, Secretary (West), MEA: There will be a bilateral meeting between PM Modi and President Putin, and between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of SCO Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. pic.twitter.com/t2GXfIwD3B

Raveesh Kumar, MEA: There is no meeting which is being organised between Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan at SCO Summit. There is nothing more that we can add at this stage. pic.twitter.com/xEwugFauhJ