शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   SCO Summit : PM Modi to attend Bilateral meeting with Putin and Jinping, not with Pak PM Imran Khan

एससीओ: पुतिन और जिनपिंग से मिलेंगे पीएम मोदी, इमरान खान के साथ कोई बैठक नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 10 Jun 2019 05:08 PM IST
पाक पीएम इमरान खान व प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
पाक पीएम इमरान खान व प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
शंघाई सहयोग संगठन (एससीओ) शिखर सम्मेलन के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी रूस के राष्ट्रपति और चीन के राष्ट्रपति के साथ द्विपक्षीय बैठक करेंगे। हालांकि, पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री के साथ वह मुलाकात नहीं करेंगे। ये जानकारी सोमवार को विदेश मंत्रालय ने दी। बता दें कि एससीओ शिखर सम्मेलन किर्गिस्तान के बिश्केक में 13 और 14 जून को आयोजित होगा। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विदेश मंत्रालय के सचिव (पश्चिम) गीतेश शर्मा ने कहा कि एससीओ शिखर सम्मेलन से इतर प्रधानमंत्री मोगी और रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमिर पुतिन के बीच एवं पीएम मोदी और चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग के बीच द्विपक्षी वार्ताएं होनी हैं। 

वहीं, विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार ने कहा कि एससीओ शिखर सम्मेलन में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी और पाक प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान के बीच किसी बैठक का आयोजन नहीं हो रहा है। इस स्तर पर हम कुछ नहीं कर सकते। 

बता दें कि एससीओ चीन के नेतृत्व वाला आठ सदस्यीय आर्थिक एवं सुरक्षा ब्लॉक है। इस समूह में भारत और पाकिस्तान को साल 2017 में शामिल किया गया था।

Recommended

Bollywood

अमृता सिंह और सैफ के तलाक की वजह न करीना थी न रोजा, इस कारण जुदा हुआ था ये कपल

9 जून 2019

saif ali khan
saif ali khan
सैफ अली खान अमृता सिंह
सैफ अली खान अमृता सिंह
Bollywood

अमृता सिंह और सैफ के तलाक की वजह न करीना थी न रोजा, इस कारण जुदा हुआ था ये कपल

9 जून 2019

Bollywood

PHOTOS: अमिताभ- अभिषेक ने सेक्रेटरी शीतल जैन के पार्थिव शरीर को दिया कंधा, इमोशनल हुईं ऐश्वर्या राय

9 जून 2019

amitabh bachchan
Sheetal Jain
amitabh bachchan
aishwarya rai
Bollywood

PHOTOS: अमिताभ- अभिषेक ने सेक्रेटरी शीतल जैन के पार्थिव शरीर को दिया कंधा, इमोशनल हुईं ऐश्वर्या राय

9 जून 2019

Cricket News

स्टीव स्मिथ को भारतीय फैंस द्वारा चीटर कहने पर नाराज हुए विराट कोहली, खुद सबकी तरफ से मांगी माफी

10 जून 2019

विराट स्मिथ
विराट कोहली
विराट कोहली
विराट स्मिथ
Cricket News

स्टीव स्मिथ को भारतीय फैंस द्वारा चीटर कहने पर नाराज हुए विराट कोहली, खुद सबकी तरफ से मांगी माफी

10 जून 2019

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Kukure

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
jammu kashmir tourist places for 15 days tour in state, tracking, snow site, boating and valley
Jammu

क्यों मसूरी, शिमला में लगा रहे हैं भीड़, पहाड़, वादियां और बर्फ का मजा लेना है तो आइए जम्मू-कश्मीर

10 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

कठुआ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म व हत्याकांड में 3 दोषियों को उम्रकैद, तीन को पांच-पांच साल की सजा

10 जून 2019

Bollywood

सोनम कपूर की बर्थडे पार्टी में लगा सितारों का जमावड़ा, दुल्हन बनकर पहुंचीं मलाइका अरोड़ा

10 जून 2019

Sonam Kapoor Birthday
Sonam Kapoor Birthday
Sonam Kapoor Birthday
Malaika Arora, Karishma Kapoor
Bollywood

सोनम कपूर की बर्थडे पार्टी में लगा सितारों का जमावड़ा, दुल्हन बनकर पहुंचीं मलाइका अरोड़ा

10 जून 2019

ज्योतिष विशेषज्ञ से पूछें सवाल - कैसा होगा करियर, कैसे चलेगा व्यपार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार।
Astrology

ज्योतिष विशेषज्ञ से पूछें सवाल - कैसा होगा करियर, कैसे चलेगा व्यपार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार।
विज्ञापन
shanghai cooperation organisation sco summit 2019 sco summit pm narendra modi imran khan vladimir putin xi jinping
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

गृहमंत्री अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अमित शाह संभाले रह सकते हैं संगठन की कमान, 13-14 जून को बुलाई अहम बैठक

10 जून 2019

girish karnad
Bollywood

एक खत ने बदल दी थी गिरीश कर्नाड की जिंदगी, ऐसे शुरू हुआ था फिल्मों का सफर

10 जून 2019

scholarship
India News

5 करोड़ छात्रों को पीएम छात्रवृत्ति देने की घोषणा, संत समिति ने कहा पहले तय हो कि अल्पसंख्यक कौन?

10 जून 2019

एमआई-17 हेलिकॉप्टर
India News

एमआई-17 हादसे की जांच अंतिम चरण में दो अधिकारियों का हो सकता है कोर्ट मार्शल

10 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

असम में भीड़ ने की महिला डांसरों को नग्न कर नचाने की कोशिश, दो गिरफ्तार

10 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
जाकिर नाईक (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जाकिर नाइक के खिलाफ रेड कॉर्नर नोटिस के लिए ईडी ने इंटरपोल की ओर रुख किया

10 जून 2019

Bollywood Stars
Bollywood

शादी के बाद भी इन 10 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स का रहा अफेयर, बॉक्स आफिस ने भी उठाया फायदा

10 जून 2019

करतब दिखाते सुखोई विमान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बालाकोट के बाद फैसला: 2020 तक ब्रह्मोस से लैस होंगे सुखोई, सीमा पार किए बिना ही दुश्मन होगा ढेर

10 जून 2019

waheed murad
Bollywood

ये पाकिस्तानी एक्टर हर हीरो के लिए बन गया था खतरा, मिली थी ऐसी मौत देख डर गई थी दुनिया

10 जून 2019

अमित शाह
India News

शाह को मिलेगा संसद भवन के आर्किटेक्ट का बंगला, नए सांसदों के लिए तैयार हुए लुटियन जोन के 36 फ्लैट

10 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

धनंजय त्रिपुरा, विधायक आईपीएफटी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

दुष्कर्म का दर्ज हुआ मामला तो विधायक ने की आरोप लगाने वाली महिला से शादी

महिला ने 20 मई को अगरतला महिला पुलिस थाने में विधायक धनंजय के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया था।

10 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
ममता बनर्जी
India News

केंद्र और भाजपा बंगाल में हिंसा भड़काने की कोशिश कर रही है : ममता

10 जून 2019

एनसीपी प्रमुख शरद पवार
India News

अब शरद पवार बोले, समस्या ईवीएम में नहीं मतगणना में है, तह तक जाएंगे

10 जून 2019

मानसूनी बारिश (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मानसून ने पकड़ी रफ्तार, अगले कुछ घंटों में इन राज्यों में होगी झमाझम बारिश

10 जून 2019

ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बिहार के बाहर एनडीए को समर्थन न देने पर ममता ने कहा नीतीश को शुक्रिया

10 जून 2019

नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू-राहुल गांधी
India News

कैप्टन के झटके से नाराज सिद्धू राहुल और प्रियंका गांधी से मिले, सौंपी चिट्ठी

10 जून 2019

एचडी कुमारस्वामी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कर्नाटक के सीएम कुमारस्वामी का अपमानजनक वीडियो पोस्ट करने के आरोप में दो गिरफ्तार

10 जून 2019

उच्चतम न्यायालय (फाइल फोटो)
India News

योगी के खिलाफ टिप्पणी: पत्रकार की गिरफ्तारी को चुनौती देने वाली याचिका पर सुनवाई

10 जून 2019

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी
India News

ओवैसी बोले- वायनाड से 40 प्रतिशत मुसलमानों ने दिलाई राहुल गांधी को जीत

10 जून 2019

गृहमंत्री अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अमित शाह संभाले रह सकते हैं संगठन की कमान, 13-14 जून को बुलाई अहम बैठक

10 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

समंदर की लहरों में तैरती कार, ट्रैक्टर से निकाला गया बाहर

मुंबई के वसई बीच में फंसी एक कार का वीडियो सामने आया है। दरअसल, कॉलेज के छात्र गाड़ी समंदर किनारे ले गए थे उस वक्त लो टाइड थी। कार घंटों लहरों पर तैरती रही बाद में ट्रैक्टर की मदद से कार को खींच कर बाहर निकाला गया।

10 जून 2019

इटावा हादसा 2:17

इटावा में रेलवे ट्रैक पर गलत साइड पर उतरे तो राजधानी एक्सप्रेस बन गई काल, TTE के डर से भाग रहे थे

10 जून 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 2:02

चलती ट्रेन में सिर्फ 100 रुपये में लीजिए मसाज का आनंद, देखिए कैसे

10 जून 2019

खेल के सामान की फैक्ट्री 1:59

मेरठ में खेल सामान बनाने वाली फैक्ट्री देखते-देखते हो गई आग के हवाले, एहतियातन खाली कराए गए कई घर

10 जून 2019

watch big news in a click including tax on withdrawal of 10 lakh rupees 1:30

सालाना 10 लाख की नकद निकासी पर लग सकता है टैक्स, एक क्लिक में देखें आज की बड़ी खबरें

10 जून 2019

Related

NASAMS-II
India News

हवाई खतरों से महफूज होगी दिल्ली, अमेरिका से खास 'मिसाइल रक्षा प्रणाली' खरीद रहा भारत

10 जून 2019

केरल हाईकोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अपने पास केवल अश्लील तस्वीरें रखना दंडनीय अपराध नहीं : केरल हाईकोर्ट

10 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

असम में भीड़ ने की महिला डांसरों को नग्न कर नचाने की कोशिश, दो गिरफ्तार

10 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

परीक्षा परिणाम के डर से खुदकुशी करने वाला छात्र सभी विषयों में पास निकला

10 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

योग को पाठ्यक्रम में शामिल करने के लिए एचआरडी मंत्रालय को भेजा गया प्रस्ताव: आयुष मंत्री

10 जून 2019

अमित शाह
India News

शाह को मिलेगा संसद भवन के आर्किटेक्ट का बंगला, नए सांसदों के लिए तैयार हुए लुटियन जोन के 36 फ्लैट

10 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.