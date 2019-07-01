शहर चुनें

SC will hear bunch of plea challenging implementation of Amendment that gives 10% reservation

गरीबों को 10 फीसदी आरक्षण पर फिलहाल रोक नहीं, सुप्रीम कोर्ट में 16 जुलाई से सुनवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 01 Jul 2019 12:08 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
उच्चतम न्यायालय में संविधान में संशोधन करके गरीबों को 10 प्रतिशत आरक्षण देने के फैसले के खिलाफ कई याचिकाएं दायर की गई हैं। अदालत ने सभी याचिकाओं पर सुनवाई के लिए 16 जुलाई की तारीख तय की है। 
न्यायमूर्ति एसए बोबडे के नेतृत्व वाली पीठ 16 जुलाई को इन याचिकाओं पर सुनवाई करेगी। जिसमें यह तय किया जाएगा कि संविधान संशोधन करके 10 प्रतिशत आरक्षण को दी गई मंजूरी पर अंतरिम आदेश पारित करके रोक लगाई जाए या नहीं।
 

supreme court economically weaker section sa bobde 10 percent reservation सुप्रीम कोर्ट गरीबों को आरक्षण एसए बोबडे
