शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   SC to take up after 4 weeks for hearing on plea seeking deportation of all illegal immigrants

अवैध अप्रवासियों के निर्वासन वाली याचिका पर चार हफ्ते बाद सुनवाई करेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 21 Nov 2019 11:25 AM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : Youtube
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय चार हफ्ते बाद बांग्लादेश के रोहिंग्याओं सहित सभी अवैध अप्रवासियों के निर्वासन की मांग वाली याचिका पर सुनवाई करेगा। जनहित याचिका में सभी गैरकानूनी प्रवासियों और घुसपैठियों, बांग्लादेशियों और रोहिंग्याओं की पहचान करने, उन्हें रोकने और निर्वासित करने के लिए केंद्र और राज्य सरकार को अदालत द्वारा निर्देश देने की मांग की गई है।
विज्ञापन

क्या 2020 में बदलेगी आपकी नौकरी, जानिये विश्व प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से 
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

रोहिंग्या मुस्लिम
World

गांबिया ने रोहिंग्या मामले में म्यांमार पर दर्ज करवाया जनसंहार का मुकदमा

13 नवंबर 2019

रोहिंग्या शरणार्थी
Jammu

इकजुट जम्मू ने कहा- 370 के खात्मे से खुशी, अब रोहिंग्याओं को राज्य से बाहर निकाला जाए

2 नवंबर 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और बांग्लादेश की प्रधानमंत्री शेख हसीना
India News

शेख हसीना से बोले पीएम मोदी, रोहिंग्याओं का लंबे समय तक रुकना ठीक नहीं, उन्हें लौटना होगा

6 अक्टूबर 2019

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
NIINE

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
एसपी अजय कुमार शामली
Meerut

पाकिस्तानी नवेद और बांग्लादेशी यासीन को चार साल बाद भी ढूंढ नहीं पाई पुलिस, सक्रिय हुई खुफिया टीमें

5 अक्टूबर 2019

शेख हसीना चार दिनों के दौरे पर भारत पहुंच गई हैं
World

रोहिंग्या और तीस्ता मुद्दों पर हो सकती है पीएम मोदी और बांग्लादेश की प्रधानमंत्री हसीना में चर्चा

4 अक्टूबर 2019

other
Bareilly

रोहिंग्या और बांग्लादेशी नागरिकों की तलाश में जुटा खुफिया अमला

24 सितंबर 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
supreme court rohingyas deportation infiltrators
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Prem Nath
Bollywood

शादी के लिए मधुबाला ने रखी थी धर्म परिवर्तन की शर्त, इस एक्टर ने निभाया था दामाद का फर्ज

21 नवंबर 2019

Bollywood
Bollywood

हेलन से शादी के खिलाफ था सलीम का पूरा परिवार, 39 साल बाद ऐसा है सलमान का मां से रिश्ता

21 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Helen
Bollywood

35वें जन्मदिन पर टूट गई थी हेलन की पहली शादी, सलीम खान के ऐसे आई थीं करीब

21 नवंबर 2019

Ajay Devgn
Bollywood

तानाजी का ट्रेलर रिलीज होते ही अजय देवगन की फिल्म पर बवाल, इस नेता ने दी धमकी

21 नवंबर 2019

डॉ. सोनम (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

पति की इस गंदी आदत ने फोर्टिस की डॉक्टर सोनम की छीन ली जिंदगी, एक साल में हुआ सब बर्बाद

21 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
iffi
Bollywood

IFFI 2019: रजनीकांत ने छुए अमिताभ बच्चन के पैर, बिग बी बोले- 'हम नहीं मानते एक-दूसरे की सलाह'

21 नवंबर 2019

MK 45 Gun System
World

भारत-अमेरिका के बीच 71 हजार करोड़ रुपये की तोपों का सौदा, ट्रंप प्रशासन ने दी मंजूरी

21 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi

फूफा ने भतीजी से दुष्कर्म कर वीडियो बनाया, छह साल तक पीड़िता को किया ब्लैकमेल

21 नवंबर 2019

शरद पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र में सत्ता संग्राम : पवार ने दिखाई पावर, एनसीपी के रुख से सकते में शिवसेना

21 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Kanpur

कितना पेट्रोल गया टंकी में, मोबाइल पर आएगा नोटिफिकेशन

21 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

विक्रम चंद्रयान 2
India News

विक्रम ने 500 मीटर की ऊंचाई से की थी 'हार्ड लैंडिंग', 2.1 किमी पहले टूटा था संपर्क: सरकार

भारत सरकार ने बुधवार को संसद में जानकारी दी कि चंद्रयान-2 के लैंडर विक्रम की चंद्रमा के सतह पर हार्ड लैंडिंग हुई थी। चंद्रमा की सतह पर उतरते समय लैंडर विक्रम की गति तय मानकों के अनुसार नहीं थी। 

21 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
संसद भवन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

संसद Live : चुनावी चंदे वाले इलेक्टोरल बॉन्ड पर बवाल, विपक्ष ने सरकार को घेरा

21 नवंबर 2019

Chennamaneni Ramesh
India News

जर्मन पासपोर्ट धारक नेताजी तीन बार बने विधायक, अब रद्द हुई नागरिकता

21 नवंबर 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे-शरद पवार-सोनिया गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: शिवसेना के साथ सरकार बनाएगी कांग्रेस, सोनिया के घर हुई बैठक में फैसला

21 नवंबर 2019

प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सांसद प्रज्ञा ठाकुर रक्षा मंत्रालय की संसदीय समिति में शामिल, मालेगांव केस में हैं आरोपी

21 नवंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

हरेन पांड्या हत्या मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने खारिज की पुनर्विचार याचिकाएं

21 नवंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी
India News

केंद्र सरकार BPCL सहित पांच बड़ी कंपनियों में बेचेगी हिस्सेदारी, अब तक का सबसे बड़ा निजीकरण

21 नवंबर 2019

ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

एनआरसी पर ममता ने शाह पर कसा तंज, किसी नेता के उकसावे में न आएं

21 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र की राजनीति
India News

महाराष्ट्र Update: राउत बोले- हमने सावरकर को भारत रत्न दिए जाने का हमेशा समर्थन किया

21 नवंबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

प्रियंका का केंद्र पर निशाना, कहा- भाजपा सरकार ने युवाओं से काम छीनकर किया अन्याय

21 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

केंद्र सरकार BPCL सहित पांच बड़ी कंपनियों में बेचेगी हिस्सेदारी, अब तक का सबसे बड़ा निजीकरण

अब तक के सबसे बड़े विनिवेश को केंद्र सरकार ने मंजूरी दे दी है। पांच बड़ी सरकारी कंपनियों में सरकार हिस्सेदारी बेचेगी। इसका प्रबंधकीय नियंत्रण भी हिस्सेदारी खरीदने वाली कंपनी के पास रहेगा।

21 नवंबर 2019

डीआरआई छापेमारी 1:23

कोलकाता में छापेमारी से बचने के लिए खिड़की से उड़ाए गए 2000 और 500 के नोट, सड़क पर लूटने लगे लोग

21 नवंबर 2019

गोरखपुर 5:08

गोरखपुर: नीर निकुंज वाटर पार्क के दो साझेदारों रोहित और दीपक अग्रवाल का ऑडियो वायरल

21 नवंबर 2019

पेटीएम 3:04

पेटीएम के नाम पर इस तरह हो रही है दुकानदारों से ठगी, ऐसे बचें इस फर्जी एप से

20 नवंबर 2019

अमित शाह 1:23

NRC पर राज्यसभा में बोले अमित शाह- 'पूरे देश में लागू करेंगे किसी को डरने की जरूरत नहीं'

20 नवंबर 2019

Related

Retd ISI colonel did not die in NIA custody, death certificate on social media is fake
India News

फर्जी है आईएसआई के रिटायर कर्नल का मृत्यु प्रमाणपत्र, एनआईए की हिरासत में नहीं हुई मौत

21 नवंबर 2019

केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर, अमिताभ बच्चन और रजनीकांत
India News

50वें अंतरराष्ट्रीय फिल्म समारोह में एलान, फिल्म शूटिंग के लिए मिलेगा सिंगल विंडो क्लीयरेंस

21 नवंबर 2019

नित्यानंद (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बच्चों का अपहरण करने के मामले में स्वयंभू बाबा स्वामी नित्यानंद के खिलाफ केस दर्ज

21 नवंबर 2019

रक्षा मंत्रालय
India News

देश को जनवरी में मिल सकता है पहला चीफ ऑफ डिफेंस स्टाफ

21 नवंबर 2019

शरद पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र में सत्ता संग्राम : पवार ने दिखाई पावर, एनसीपी के रुख से सकते में शिवसेना

21 नवंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

मौलिक अधिकारों की रक्षा नहीं की तो खत्म हो जाएगा संविधान का महत्व : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

21 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited