एससी-एसटी आरक्षण मामले पर केंद्र की याचिका पर सुनवाई करेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

केंद्र ने सोमवार को उच्चतम न्यायालय से अनुरोध किया कि एससी/एसटी समुदाय के क्रीमी लेयर को आरक्षण के लाभों से बाहर रखने वाले 2018 के उसके आदेश को पुनर्विचार के लिए सात सदस्यीय पीठ के पास भेजा जाए।

SC to hear after after 2 weeks hearing of a plea after Attorney General KK Venugopal urged the court to refer to 7-judge bench the issue raised in the plea relating to exclusion of creamy layer from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe community for benefit of reservations.