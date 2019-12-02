एससी-एसटी आरक्षण मामले पर केंद्र की याचिका पर सुनवाई करेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

केंद्र ने सोमवार को उच्चतम न्यायालय से अनुरोध किया कि एससी/एसटी समुदाय के क्रीमी लेयर को आरक्षण के लाभों से बाहर रखने वाले 2018 के उसके आदेश को पुनर्विचार के लिए सात सदस्यीय पीठ के पास भेजा जाए।
SC to hear after after 2 weeks hearing of a plea after Attorney General KK Venugopal urged the court to refer to 7-judge bench the issue raised in the plea relating to exclusion of creamy layer from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe community for benefit of reservations. pic.twitter.com/H0OVGEeNdG— ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
इस मुद्दे को कांग्रेस संसद में उठाने की तैयारी में है। जानकारी के अनुसार कांग्रेस लोकसभा में इस मुद्दे को सोमवार को उठाएगी।
2 दिसंबर 2019