शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   SC to hear plea after 2 weeks over exclusion of creamy layer from sc-st community in reservation

एससी-एसटी आरक्षण मामले पर केंद्र की याचिका पर सुनवाई करेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 02 Dec 2019 11:58 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें

केंद्र ने सोमवार को उच्चतम न्यायालय से अनुरोध किया कि एससी/एसटी समुदाय के क्रीमी लेयर को आरक्षण के लाभों से बाहर रखने वाले 2018 के उसके आदेश को पुनर्विचार के लिए सात सदस्यीय पीठ के पास भेजा जाए।

विज्ञापन
पांच सदस्यीय संविधान पीठ ने 2018 में कहा था कि अनुसूचित जाति और अनुसूचित जनजाति के समृद्ध लोग यानी कि क्रीमी लेयर को कॉलेज में दाखिले तथा सरकारी नौकरियों में आरक्षण का लाभ नहीं दिया जा सकता।

इस मुद्दे पर जनहित याचिकाओं पर सुनवाई कर रही प्रधान न्यायाधीश एस. ए. बोबडे की अध्यक्षता वाली पीठ ने कहा कि एससी/एसटी की क्रीमी लेयर को आरक्षण के लाभ से बाहर रखने या न रखने के पहलू पर दो सप्ताह बाद विचार किया जाएगा।

समता आंदोलन समिति और पूर्व आईएएस अधिकारी ओ पी शुक्ला ने नई याचिका दायर की है।

एक जनहित याचिका में  एससी/एसटी की क्रीमी लेयर की पहचान के लिए तर्कसंगत जांच करने और उन्हें एससी/एसटी की नॉन क्रीमी लेयर से अलग करने का निर्देश देने का अनुरोध किया गया है।

 

जानें कैसा रहेगा आपका आने वाला साल, जानिये विश्वप्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Reservation for Girl Students in Sainik School fix in Year 2020 Admission
Dehradun

सैनिक स्कूलों में प्रवेश के लिए बालिकाओं का आरक्षण तय, यहां करें ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन  

2 दिसंबर 2019

attack on privatisation in India
Delhi

निजीकरण की आड़ में आरक्षण खत्म करना चाहती है सरकार : डॉ. उदित राज

2 दिसंबर 2019

सहारनपुर। सर्किट हाउस रोड स्थित जेजेपुरम में आयोजित दलित सम्मेलन में विचार रखते केंद्रीय रामदा?
Saharanpur

बाबा साहब के सपनों का भारत बनाने में लगे हैं मोदी : रामदास अठावले

1 दिसंबर 2019

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari
India News

महाराष्ट्र में प्राइवेट नौकरियों में स्थानीय लोगों को मिलेगा 80 फीसदी आरक्षण : राज्यपाल

1 दिसंबर 2019

Uttarakhand High court Big decision for Reservation in promotion case
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: हाईकोर्ट ने पदोन्नति में आरक्षण मामले की याचिकाएं की निस्तारित, सरकार को दिए कार्रवाई के निर्देश

30 नवंबर 2019

महीपाल
Opinion

ओबीसी आरक्षण और ‘क्रीमी लेयर’, सभी वर्गों के विकास की चिंता

19 सितंबर 2019

जानिये कैसा रहेगा आपका 2020, विश्वप्रसिद ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Astrology Services

जानिये कैसा रहेगा आपका 2020, विश्वप्रसिद ज्योतिषाचार्य से
विज्ञापन
supreme court creamy layer sc st kk venugopal
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

vodafone idea airtel old plan
Tech Diary

रिचार्ज कराने का आखिरी मौका आज, कल से महंगे हो जाएंगे एयरटेल और वोडाफोन-आइडिया के प्लान

2 दिसंबर 2019

विवेक सुहाग की दुल्हन बनीं बबीता फौगाट
Chandigarh

इंटरनेशनल पहलवान की अनोखी शादी, 8 फेरे न बैंड बाजा न बरात, 1 रुपये में सगाई, बने विवेक 'सुहाग'

2 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
भाजपा सांसद अनंत कुमार हेगड़े (फाइल फोटो)
India News

'40 हजार करोड़ बचाने के लिए फडणवीस बने सीएम' खुलासे पर शिवसेना का पलटवार

2 दिसंबर 2019

सपा नेता अनिल यादव और कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता पंखुड़ी ने की शादी
Delhi NCR

तमाम विवादों के बीच हुई पंखुड़ी पाठक और अनिल यादव की शादी, देखें खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

2 दिसंबर 2019

दबंगों ने रोकी बरात
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरें: दबंगों ने नहीं चढ़ने दी दूल्हे की बरात, ट्रैक्टर टॉली लगाकर रोका रास्ता

2 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
road accident
Delhi NCR

मर गई संवेदना: फुटपाथ पर एक के ऊपर एक रखे शव, मोबाइल भी कर लिए चोरी

2 दिसंबर 2019

mb shetty
Bollywood

वेटर का काम छोड़ ये एक्टर बना था बॉलीवुड का स्टंट मास्टर, आज बेटा बड़े-बड़े एक्टर्स को देता है काम

2 दिसंबर 2019

Bollywood
Bollywood

स्टेज पर रोईं आलिया भट्ट, ऋषि कपूर ने किया फांसी देने का समर्थन, पांच खबरें

2 दिसंबर 2019

हैदराबाद में मुंह पर काली पट्टी बांध महिलाओं ने जताया विरोध (फाइल फोटो)
India News

#KabTakNirbhaya : पंक्चर मिस्त्री से मिले अहम सुराग से पकड़े गए चारों आरोपी

2 दिसंबर 2019

Alia Bhatt
Bollywood

Video: बहन शाहीन के बारे में बात करते हुए फूट-फूटकर रो पड़ीं आलिया भट्ट

2 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

राजनाथ सिंह-जया बच्चन
India News

संसद Live: हैदराबाद मामले पर चर्चा, राजनाथ बोले- हम सख्त कानून बनाने को तैयार

इस मुद्दे को कांग्रेस संसद में उठाने की तैयारी में है। जानकारी के अनुसार कांग्रेस लोकसभा में इस मुद्दे को सोमवार को उठाएगी।

2 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
doctors strike
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पूछा- क्या हड़तालों के लिए डॉक्टरों को जिम्मेदार ठहराया जाना चाहिए

2 दिसंबर 2019

ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

'बुलबुल' से हुए नुकसान पर केंद्र ने नहीं की मदद, पीएम ने किया था वादा: ममता

2 दिसंबर 2019

bhopal gas tragedy causes
India News

भोपाल गैस त्रासदी: 35 साल और उससे मिले जख्म

2 दिसंबर 2019

पंकजा मुंडे के ट्विटर का स्क्रीनशॉट
India News

महाराष्ट्र में लग सकता है भाजपा को एक और झटका, पंकजा मुंडे ने पार्टी छोड़ने के दिए संकेत

2 दिसंबर 2019

दिल्ली हवाई अड्डे पर खड़ा गोएयर का विमान
India News

गोएयर में कॉकपिट क्रू स्टाफ की कमी, देरी से उड़ान भर रहे कई विमान

2 दिसंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अयोध्या मामला: थोड़ी देर में जमीयत उलेमा-ए-हिंद पुनर्विचार याचिका दायर करेगा

2 दिसंबर 2019

अपने साथियों के साथ खड़ी सब लेफ्टिनेंट शिवांगी
India News

रचा इतिहास: भारतीय नौसेना की पहली महिला पायलट बनीं सब लेफ्टिनेंट शिवांगी

2 दिसंबर 2019

हैदराबाद की घटना पर विरोध प्रदर्शन
India News

हैदराबाद कांड: महिला डॉक्टर के साथ हुई दरिंदगी में परत दर परत खुलासे 

2 दिसंबर 2019

राज्यसभा में जया बच्चन
India News

दुष्कर्म के दोषियों को जनता के सामने बीच सड़क मार देना चाहिए: संसद में जया बच्चन

2 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

लद गए सस्ती कॉल के दिन, जियो ने भी 40 फीसदी तक बढ़ाईं दरें

सस्ती कॉल दरें अब बीते दिन की बात हो चुकी है। टेलीकॉम कंपनियों ने अपनी कॉल दरें बढ़ा दी हैं। जियो ने भी दरें 40 फीसदी तक बढ़ा दी हैं।

2 दिसंबर 2019

आंखों के लिए योग 6:11

आंखों को स्वस्थ रखने में ये योगासन करते हैं मदद | Amar Ujala

2 दिसंबर 2019

प्रियंका चोपड़ा 1:41

दिल्ली में कांग्रेस नेता ने प्रियंका गांधी की जगह बोला प्रियंका चोपड़ा जिंदाबाद, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

2 दिसंबर 2019

राशिफल 5:11

2 दिसंबर राशिफल : ऐसा रहेगा आपका आज का दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

2 दिसंबर 2019

मर्दानी 2 15:01

बॉलीवुड की मर्दानी रानी मुखर्जी से अमर उजाला ने की खास बातचीत, देखिए

1 दिसंबर 2019

Related

भाजपा सांसद अनंत कुमार हेगड़े (फाइल फोटो)
India News

'40 हजार करोड़ बचाने के लिए फडणवीस बने सीएम' खुलासे पर शिवसेना का पलटवार

2 दिसंबर 2019

tariff plans increased by jio Vodafone idea and airtel data pack
India News

लद गए सस्ती कॉल के दिन, जियो ने भी 40 फीसदी तक बढ़ाईं दरें

2 दिसंबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस
India News

देवेंद्र फडणवीस की सफाई, केंद्र को 40 हजार करोड़ रुपये वापस करने की बात झूठी 

2 दिसंबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी
India News

मोबाइल दरों की बढ़ोतरी पर प्रियंका: अमीर दोस्तों के फायदे के लिए जनता की जेब काट रही भाजपा

2 दिसंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

हलाला, बहुविवाह के खिलाफ अर्जी पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का जल्द सुनवाई से इनकार

2 दिसंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

उच्चतम न्यायालय चुनाव आयोग के फैसले के खिलाफ दर्ज डीएमके की याचिका पर सुनवाई को राजी

2 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited