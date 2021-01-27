Home ›   India News ›   SC stays the criminal defamation proceedings against the BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari and Vijender Gupta

मनोज तिवारी और विजेंद्र गुप्ता को अंतरिम राहत, मानहानि केस पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने लगाई रोक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 27 Jan 2021 03:24 PM IST
विज्ञापन
मनोज तिवारी और विजेंद्र गुप्ता
मनोज तिवारी और विजेंद्र गुप्ता - फोटो : अमर उजाला

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय जनता पार्टी के नेता मनोज तिवारी और विजेंद्र गुप्ता को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में अंतरिम राहत मिल गई है। दरअसल, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया की ओर से दर्ज मानहानि केस की कार्रवाई पर रोक लगा दी है। बता दें कि इन दोनों नेताओं ने दिल्ली में स्कूल की इमारतों के निर्माण में सिसोदिया पर घपले का आरोप लगाया था।
विज्ञापन


आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national supreme court manoj tiwari vijendra gupta delhi deputy chief minister manish sisodia criminal defamation

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

दिल्ली में किसानों का प्रदर्शन
Delhi

किसान आंदोलन में पड़ी दरार, वीएम सिंह और भानु प्रताप सिंह हुए अलग

27 जनवरी 2021

किसान आंदोलन: लक्खा सिधाना
Punjab

कौन है लक्खा सिधाना जिसका दिल्ली हिंसा में आया नाम, जानिए पंजाब के बड़े राजनेता से क्या है नाता

27 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
सर्वोच्च न्यायालय
India News

खतरनाक मिसाल बन जाता बॉम्बे उच्च न्यायालय का फैसला, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने लगाया स्टे

27 जनवरी 2021

सरवण सिंह पंधेर।
Chandigarh

दिल्ली हिंसा : विवादों में किसान मजदूर संघर्ष समिति, बाकी किसान संगठनों से हमेशा ही जुदा रही है राह

27 जनवरी 2021

लाल किले में हुई तोड़फोड़ की तस्वीरें
Delhi

तस्वीरें: जो कुछ सामने आया उपद्रवी उसे तोड़ते चले गए, लाल किले में छोड़े कभी न भूलने वाले निशान

27 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
राकेश टिकैत का वीडियो वायरल
Delhi

'लाठी लेकर रैली में आना...'किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत ने वीडियो वायरल होने पर कही ये बात

27 जनवरी 2021

दिलजीत दोसांझ और कंगना रणौत
Bollywood

कंगना रणौत ने 'आतंकवाद' से की किसान प्रदर्शनकारियों की तुलना, दिलजीत से कहा- तुम तो यही चाहते थे

27 जनवरी 2021

दीप सिद्धू
India News

किसानों को भड़काने में आ रहा इस शख्स का नाम, जानें कौन हैं दीप सिद्धू जिन्होंने फहराया लाल किले पर झंडा

27 जनवरी 2021

शांतिपूर्ण ट्रैक्टर परेड के नाम पर सड़कों पर बवाल
India News

ट्रैक्टर परेड के नाम पर दिल्ली में कैसे हुआ बवाल, देखे तस्वीरें

27 जनवरी 2021

big news
India News

27 जनवरी: आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

27 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X