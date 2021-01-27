मनोज तिवारी और विजेंद्र गुप्ता को अंतरिम राहत, मानहानि केस पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने लगाई रोक

Supreme Court stays the criminal defamation proceedings against the BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari and Vijender Gupta, initiated on a complaint by Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia.
The 2 BJP leaders had moved SC seeking quashing of the summons issued against them. pic.twitter.com/j98hxsQ0F5— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021
