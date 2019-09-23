शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   SC seeks presence of minor girl from UP to adjudicate plea filed by her challenging HC order

शादी को इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने ठहराया अवैध, फैसले के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंची नाबालिग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 23 Sep 2019 01:16 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने सोमवार को इस्लामी कानून के तहत निकाह करने वाली मुस्लिम युवती को व्यस्क होने तक पति के साथ रहने का अधिकार नहीं है वाले मसले पर सुनवाई की। इलाहाबाद उच्च न्यायालय ने लड़की के निकाह को अवैध करार दिया है क्योंकि वह 16 साल की है। इसी आदेश को लड़की ने शीर्ष अदालत में चुनौती दी है। 
विज्ञापन
जिसपर अदालत ने एक अक्तूबर को लड़की, उसके पिता और पति को बुलाया है ताकि फैसला सुनाया जा सके। न्यायमूर्ति एनवी रमन्ना की पीठ ने कहा कि वह नाबालिग लड़की, उसके पिता और पति के साथ बातचीत करेंगे। उन्होंने रजिस्ट्री से उस अनुरोध के बारे में पूछा जिसमें एम्स की एक महिला मनोरोग चिकित्सक को लड़की से बात करने के लिए बुलाया जाएगा।
 
घर बैठे सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज एक साथ प्रसन्न - 28 सितम्बर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

न्याय व्यवस्था पर बोले जस्टिस बोबडे, इंसाफ न जल्दबाजी में हो न ही देर से

22 सितंबर 2019

कल्याण सिंह
Lucknow

अयोध्या मामला: पूर्व राज्यपाल कल्याण सिंह के खिलाफ स्पेशल कोर्ट ने जारी किया समन

22 सितंबर 2019

Allahabad High Court
India News

इस्लामी कानून के तहत वैध निकाह को हाईकोर्ट ने अवैध ठहराया, सुप्रीम कोर्ट करेगा सुनवाई

11 सितंबर 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
मुस्लिम महिला
Opinion

निकाहनामे से 'कुमारी' शब्द हटाने से क्या मिलेगा मुस्लिम महिलाओं को समानाधिकार?

10 सितंबर 2019

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट
India News

समान नागरिक संहिता पर जनहित याचिका का विरोध, मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड पहुंचा हाईकोर्ट

23 अगस्त 2019

तीन तलाक बिल अब बना कानून
Bareilly

तीन तलाक बिल पास होने पर निदा खान बोलीं- औरतों को मिलेगा इंसाफ और दरिंदों को सजा

31 जुलाई 2019

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
Astrology Services

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
विज्ञापन
supreme court allahabad high court muslim law
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

अंबाती रायुडू
Cricket News

अंबाती रायुडूः वो खिलाड़ी जिसका गुस्सा उसके टैलेंट को जलाकर खाक कर रहा है

23 सितंबर 2019

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

INDvSA: बेंगलुरु टी-20 हारने के बाद क्यों कह बैठे विराट, 'हम यही चाहते थे'

23 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
दिल्ली में पत्नी की हत्या
Delhi NCR

पत्नी का फोन हर समय व्यस्त मिलता था, इसलिए मारकर शव के टुकड़े किए, पति का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

23 सितंबर 2019

Bigg Boss 13 house picture
Television

ये हैं बिग बॉस सीजन 13 के घर की एक्सक्लूसिव तस्वीरें, नए सीजन में होने वाला है खास कमाल

23 सितंबर 2019

Prem Chopra
Bollywood

जब हीरोइन ने सरेआम प्रेम चोपड़ा को जड़ दिया था थप्पड़, इस बात का लेना चाहती थी बदला

23 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Anushka Sharma
Bollywood

सबसे पावरफुल महिलाओं की लिस्ट में शामिल हुईं अनुष्का शर्मा तो इस एक्टर ने जमकर उड़ाया मजाक

23 सितंबर 2019

PM Modi and Trump
Bollywood

मोदी-ट्रंप की जुगलबंदी से बॉलीवुड खुश, सलमान सहित इन एक्टर्स ने बांधे तारीफों के पुल

23 सितंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी
World

पाक पर अमेरिका से मोदी का करारा वार, कहा- अनुच्छेद 370 पर उन्हें दिक्कत, जिनसे अपना देश नहीं संभल रहा

23 सितंबर 2019

Donald Trump and Pm Modi
World

भारत-अमेरिका के रिश्तों को नई मजबूती देगी मोदी-ट्रंप की दोस्ती, तस्वीरों में देखें केमेस्ट्री

23 सितंबर 2019

Howdy Modi
World

हाउडी मोदी: 'ट्रंप' के अमेरिका' में जोश भर गई पीएम मोदी के भाषण की ये बड़ी बातें

23 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

जी किशन रेड्डी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

गृह राज्यमंत्री बोले- घाटी के मंदिरों और स्कूलों का किया जाएगा सर्वे, फिर खुलेंगे बंद विद्यालय

केंद्रीय गृह राज्य मंत्री जी किशन रेड्डी का कहना है कि कश्मीर घाटी के स्कूलों और मंदिरों का एक सर्वे कराया जाएगा।

23 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
मोदी
India News

हाउडी मोदी के कायल हुए बॉलीवुड स्टार्स, सलमान समेत इन अभिनेताओं ने की पीएम मोदी की तारीफ

23 सितंबर 2019

चालान
India News

गाड़ी में नहीं है एक्स्ट्रा बल्ब तो हो सकता है चालान, इनपर भी रखिए ध्यान

23 सितंबर 2019

पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आईएनएक्स मीडिया केस: चिदंबरम ने सीबीआई के आरोपों को नकारा, दाखिल किया जवाब

23 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

असम में बस और मिनी बस की टक्कर, नौ लोगों की मौत

23 सितंबर 2019

गृहमंत्री अमित शाह
India News

गृहमंत्री शाह ने दिया एक देश एक पहचान पत्र का प्रस्ताव, बोले- 2021 में डिजिटल होगी जनगणना

23 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

गुजरात एटीएस के हाथ लगी कामयाबी, आतंकी अब्दुल वहाब शेख गिरफ्तार

23 सितंबर 2019

ajit pawar
India News

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव में एनसीपी वंचित बहुजन आघाड़ी के साथ गठबंधन की इच्छुक: अजित पवार

23 सितंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के चार नए न्यायाधीशों ने पद की शपथ ली, स्वीकृत संख्या पूर्ण

23 सितंबर 2019

Army Chief Bipin Rawat
India News

सेना प्रमुख रावत बोले: एयर स्ट्राइक के बाद फिर बालाकोट में आतंकी कैंप सक्रिय

23 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

हाउडी मोदी के कायल हुए बॉलीवुड स्टार्स, सलमान समेत इन अभिनेताओं ने की पीएम मोदी की तारीफ

ह्यूस्टन में हुए हाउदी मोदी कार्यक्रम में ट्रंप-मोदी की दोस्ती के बॉलीवुड स्टार कायल हो गए। सलमान खान, अनुपम खेर, विवेक ओबरॉय सहित कई बॉलीवुड सितारों ने ट्वीट के जरिए तारीफ की।

23 सितंबर 2019

चालान 2:38

गाड़ी में नहीं है एक्स्ट्रा बल्ब तो हो सकता है चालान, इनपर भी रखिए ध्यान

23 सितंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:23

Howdy Modi: जब बच्चे ने पीएम मोदी और डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को रोक कर ली सेल्फी

23 सितंबर 2019

मोदी 1:04

Howdy Modi: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा, अबकी बार ट्रंप सरकार

23 सितंबर 2019

विजय चौथाईवाले 1:36

Howdy Modi: मोदी के ब्लॉकबस्टर शो का सीक्रेट सुपर स्टार विजय चौथाईवाले

23 सितंबर 2019

Related

सोनिया गांधी और मनमोहन सिंह
India News

हाउडी मोदी पर चिदंबरम ने कसा तंज, सोनिया और मनमोहन मिलने तिहाड़ पहुंचे

23 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

महाराष्ट्र: कुएं से मिला मां और उसकी चार बेटियों के शव, पुलिस जांच जारी

23 सितंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी-डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
India News

विदेशी मीडिया में भी छाया हाउडी मोदी, मोदी- ट्रंप की जुगलबंदी को बताया ऐतिहासिक

23 सितंबर 2019

त्रिपुरा और दंतेवाड़ा की विधानसभा की एक-एक सीट के लिए मतदान शुरू हो गया है
India News

यूपी, त्रिपुरा और छत्तीसगढ़ में विधानसभा उपचुनाव के लिए मतदान शुरू

23 सितंबर 2019

विजय चौथाईवाले
India News

Howdy Modi: मोदी के ब्लॉकबस्टर शो का सीक्रेट सुपर स्टार विजय चौथाईवाले

23 सितंबर 2019

Top news of 23 September
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

23 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited