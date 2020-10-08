शहर चुनें
SC refuses to interfere in extending election dates in jaipur jodhpur kota municipal corporations

सुप्रीम कोर्ट का जयपुर, जोधपुर और कोटा नगर निगमों में चुनाव की तारीख बढ़ाने से इनकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 08 Oct 2020 11:10 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI

ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने गुरुवार को जयपुर, जोधपुर और कोटा नगर निगमों में चुनाव की तारीखों को बढ़ाने में हस्तक्षेप करने से इनकार कर दिया। अदालत ने राजस्थान चुनाव आयोग को चुनाव के लिए एक सप्ताह के अंदर चुनाव कार्यक्रम अधिसूचित करने का निर्देश दिया।
india news national supreme court election commission municipal corporations election dates

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

