सुप्रीम कोर्ट का जयपुर, जोधपुर और कोटा नगर निगमों में चुनाव की तारीख बढ़ाने से इनकार

Supreme Court while refusing to interfere in extending the election dates in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota municipal corporations, directs the Rajasthan Election Commission to notify the election program within one week for the polls pic.twitter.com/B4jp2S9Hxp— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2020
