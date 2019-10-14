शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   SC refuses to entertain plea seeking direction for steps to link social media accounts with Aadhar

सुप्रीम कोर्ट का सोशल मीडिया को आधार से लिंक करने वाली याचिका पर सुनवाई से इनकार 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 14 Oct 2019 11:58 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने सोमवार को उस याचिका को खारिज कर दिया जिसमें सोशल मीडिया के अकाउंट को आधार कार्ड से जोड़ने के लिए केंद्र को पर्याप्त कदम उठाने का निर्देश दिए जाने का अनुरोध किया गया था। याचिका में मांग की गई थी आधार कार्ड को सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट से जोड़ा जाए ताकि फर्जी और पेड न्यूज की जांच की जा सके।
विज्ञापन



अदालत में इस याचिका को भाजपा नेता अश्विनी उपाध्याय ने दाखिल किया था। याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए अदालत ने याचिकाकर्ता उपाध्याय से कहा, 'हर चीज के लिए उच्चतम न्यायालय आने की जरुरत नहीं है। यह मामला मद्रास उच्च न्यायालय में है और आपको वहां जाना चाहिए।'
महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Five and half lakh lights will be lit up in Ayodhya on Diwali.
Lucknow

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले से पहले 5.51 लाख दीपों से जगमगाएगी अयोध्या, फिर बनेगा इतिहास

14 अक्टूबर 2019

महंत धर्मदास
Dehradun

सुप्रीम कोर्ट से पक्ष में फैसला आते ही शुरू होगा राम मंदिर का निर्माण-महंत धर्मदास

14 अक्टूबर 2019

अयोध्या मामला
Lucknow

सुप्रीम कोर्ट में अयोध्या मामले की आज से सुनवाई का आखिरी दौर, दस दिसंबर तक जिले में धारा 144 लागू

14 अक्टूबर 2019

सेमिनार का आयोजन
Gorakhpur

बाबरी मस्जिद पर अदालत का फैसला हमें मंजूर: मुफ्ती अलाउद्दीन मिस्बाही

14 अक्टूबर 2019

जमीअत उलमा-ए-हिंद की बैठक को संबोधित मौलाना हसन मदनी
Agra

अयोध्या मामले पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का जो फैसला होगा, वो हमें मंजूर: मौलाना हसन मदनी

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Scorpio
Horoscope

वृश्चिक राशिः आज का राशिफल

14 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
supreme court ashwini upadhyay aadhaar card madras high court
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Bigg Boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: दलजीत कौर के बाद घर से बेघर हुई कोएना, फैंस को तगड़ा झटका

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi
Bollywood

पहली शादी टूटते ही परमीत ने ऐसे जीता अर्चना पूरन सिंह का दिल, 27 साल पहले रहे लिव-इन में

14 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
KBC
Television

KBC 11: बिहार के गौतम बने तीसरे करोड़पति, 7 करोड़ के सवाल पर अटकीं सांसें

14 अक्टूबर 2019

चमोली हादसा
Chamoli

दर्दनाक हादसे में 10 लोगों की मौत, 30 किमी दूर जाकर ग्रामीणों ने दी हादसे की सूचना, तड़पते रहे लोग

14 अक्टूबर 2019

सिलिंडर ब्लास्ट में 11 की मौत
Mau

यूपीः सिलिंडर फटने से ध्वस्त हुए तीन मकान, 12 की मौत, बचाव कार्य जारी

14 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
गूगल डूडल
Education

इस शख्स के कारण आज हम देख रहे हैं वीडियो और फिल्में, गूगल ने बनाया डूडल

14 अक्टूबर 2019

मोहिना
Dehradun

शाही शादी: एक साल पहले रीवा की राजकुमारी ने की थी गुपचुप सगाई, ऐसे सामने आया था सच

14 अक्टूबर 2019

गोविंदा
Bollywood

बेटी के सामने गोविंदा ने की दोबारा शादी, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे फोटोज

14 अक्टूबर 2019

चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग (फाइल फोटो)
World

नेपाल में जिनपिंग ने दी चेतावनी, चीन को बांटने की कोशिश करने वालों को ‘मसल’ देंगे

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Govinda
Bollywood

6 बार अपना नाम बदल चुके हैं गोविंदा, कपिल शर्मा शो में किए चौंकाने वाले खुलासे

14 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

अयोध्या मामला
India News

अयोध्या मामले में 38वें दिन की सुनवाई शुरू, मुस्लिम पक्ष की दलीलें सुन रहा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

17 अक्तूबर तक अयोध्या मामले में कुल 41 दिनों की सुनवाई पूरी हो जाएगी और ठीक एक महीने बाद 17 नवंबर को इस मामले में फैसला आने की उम्मीद है। इसी दिन चीफ जस्टिस रंजन गोगोई सेवानिवृत्त होने वाले हैं।

14 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

अश्लील वीडियो बनाकर तीन साल तक महिला से दुष्कर्म करता रहा डॉक्टर, पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

14 अक्टूबर 2019

दिल्ली में एनआईए का राष्ट्रीय सम्मेलन चल रहा है
India News

आईएसआईएस के 127 संदिग्ध आतंकी गिरफ्तार, 125 की सूची तैयार: एनआईए

14 अक्टूबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आदित्य ठाकरे को डिप्टी सीएम बनाने में एतराज नहीं, सीएम तो मैं ही बनूंगा: देवेंद्र फडणवीस

14 अक्टूबर 2019

नीदरलैंड के राजा और रानी पांच दिनों के भारत दोरे पर पहुंचे हैं
India News

राष्ट्रपति भवन पहुंचे नीदरलैंड के राजा और रानी, राष्ट्रपति और पीएम मोदी ने किया स्वागत

14 अक्टूबर 2019

हिंदुस्तान एयरोनॉटिक्स लिमिटेड (फाइल फोटो)
India News

प्रबंधन और यूनियन के बीच बातचीत नाकाम, आज से हड़ताल पर जांएगे एचएएल कर्मचारी

14 अक्टूबर 2019

डीके शिवकुमार-पी चिदंबरम
India News

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में शिवकुमार की तो दूसरी अदालत में चिदंबरम की याचिका पर होगी सुनवाई

14 अक्टूबर 2019

कोयले की खदान में फंसे लोगों को बचाने की कोशिश जारी है
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल: कोयले की खदान में फंसे तीन लोग, बचाव अभियान जारी

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Important and big news stories of today, updates on amar ujala
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

14 अक्टूबर 2019

भारतीय मजदूर संघ
India News

केंद्र सरकार की पीएसयू नीति से नाराज आरएसएस का भारतीय मजदूर संगठन

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

On Location Shoot: पटियाला बेब्स में हनुमान और बबीता में बढ़ने लगी हैं नजदीकियां, क्या होगा आगे

सीरियल पटियाला बेब्स में बबीता और हनुमान के बीच दूरियां घटने लगी हैं। मिनी की परीक्षा चल रही है। और बबीता अपनी बेटी का पूरा ख्याल रख रही है। पूरा परिवार खुश है। लेकिन ये खुशियां कितने दिन की मेहमान है। देखिए।

14 अक्टूबर 2019

बीसीसीआई 1:43

BCCI अध्यक्ष पद की दौड़ में सौरभ गांगुली का नाम सबसे आगे, बृजेश पटेल भी रेस में शामिल

14 अक्टूबर 2019

तेजस्वी यादव 1:03

बिहार के सहरसा में आरजेडी की रैली में हाथापाई, मंच से सब देखते रहे तेजस्वी यादव

13 अक्टूबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी 1:18

महाबलीपुरम में समुद्र किनारे व्यायाम करते दिखे पीएम मोदी, देखें वीडियो

13 अक्टूबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी 1:47

इंस्टाग्राम पर हुए मोदी के दुनिया में सभी नेताओं से ज्यादा फोलोअर्स, डोनाल्ड ट्रंप और ओबामा भी पीछे

13 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आज राज्यों के एटीएस के शीर्ष अधिकारियों से मिलेंगे गृह मंत्री अमित शाह

14 अक्टूबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

महाबलीपुरम में समुद्र किनारे व्यायाम करते दिखे पीएम मोदी, देखें वीडियो

13 अक्टूबर 2019

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मोदी सरकार ने 15 अमीर लोगों का 5.5 लाख करोड़ रुपये का कर्ज माफ किया : राहुल गांधी

13 अक्टूबर 2019

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मोहन भागवत के बयान पर ओवैसी का पलटवार, भारत न कभी हिंदू राष्ट्र था और न ही बनेगा

13 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

अब सीमा पर दुश्मन की खैर नहीं, सुरक्षा बलों को मिली ड्रोन को मार गिराने की इजाजत

13 अक्टूबर 2019

TSRTC Protest
India News

तेलंगाना: एक और ड्राइवर ने की आत्महत्या की कोशिश, सड़क पर खाना बनाकर कर्मचारियों का प्रदर्शन

13 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited
)