शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   SC refuse to entertain PIL filed by former police chief of UP Vikram Singh seeking direction to quash FIRs

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने यूपी पुलिस के पूर्व प्रमुख की याचिका पर सुनवाई से किया इनकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 05 May 2020 12:52 PM IST
विज्ञापन
supreme court
supreme court - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने मंगलवार को उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस के पूर्व प्रमुख विक्रम सिंह की याचिका पर सुनवाई से इनकार कर दिया। जिसमें लॉकडाउन के नियमों का पालन न करने और इस अवधि के दौरान किए गए छोटे अपराधों को लेकर दर्ज एफआईआर को खारिज करने को लेकर निर्देश देने की मांग की गई थी।
विज्ञापन

 
जानिए एयरफोर्स X & Y ग्रुप की सैलरी व अन्य सुविधाओं के बारें में
Click here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
supreme court public interest litigation lockdown order

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

मेजर अनुज सूद को अंतिम विदाई
Chandigarh

पंचतत्व में विलीन हुए शहीद मेजर अनुज सूद, मां-पिता ने किया सैल्यूट, पत्नी बोलीं- हमेशा साथ रहोगे

5 मई 2020

Kapoor family
Bollywood

कपूर खानदान का ये है वंश वृक्ष, पृथ्वीराज से शुरू परिवार की चौथी पीढ़ी में फिर आए पृथ्वीराज कपूर

5 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
Sidhu Moose Wala
Bollywood

आधिकारिक राइफल से निशानेबाजी करना इस गायक को पड़ा भारी, दर्ज हुई एफआईआर, छह पुलिसकर्मी भी सस्पेंड

5 मई 2020

तापमान जांचते स्वास्थ्यकर्मी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कोविड-19 के लिए दवा बनाने के करीब पहुंचा भारत, आईआईसीटी कर रहा काम

5 मई 2020

Sona Mohapatra and Ram Gopal Verma
Bollywood

शराब के लिए कतार में खड़ी लड़कियों पर राम गोपाल वर्मा ने कसा तंज, सोना मोहपात्रा ने जमकर लगाई क्लास

5 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
पाकिस्तान में वायरस के कारण 117 लोगों की मौत (फाइल फोटो)
India News

प्रभावित राज्यों में हालात सुधारने को केंद्र ने तय किया सात दिन का वक्त

5 मई 2020

Bollywood
Bollywood

शराब की दुकानों पर लोगों की भीड़ देखकर भड़के सितारे, कपिल शर्मा बोले- शराब से ही कोरोनो को मारेंगे ये

5 मई 2020

कोरोना में स्वीडन
World

स्वीडन ने दिखाया, लॉकडाउन नहीं, ढील से भी थम सकता है कोरोना

5 मई 2020

Bharat Sahni
Bollywood

ससुर की याद में ऋषि कपूर के दामाद ने लिखा ये भावुक पोस्ट, बोले- मैं खुद को बहुत खुशनसीब समझता हूं कि...

5 मई 2020

Anil Kapoor With Irrfan Khan
Bollywood

इरफान खान को यादकर भावुक हुए अनिल कपूर, तस्वीरें शेयर कर लिखा- उनकी ये बात मुझे हमेशा...

5 मई 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited