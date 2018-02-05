अपना शहर चुनें

SC: वयस्क महिला जीवनसाथी और जीवन यापन की जगह चुनने को स्वतंत्र

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 11:20 PM IST
SC: Independent to choose life partner and living place by adult female
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सोमवार को एक फैसले में कहा कि वयस्क महिला यह निर्णय लेने के लिए स्वतंत्र हैं कि वह कहां और किसके साथ रहना चाहती हैं। मुख्य न्यायाधीश दीपक मिश्रा, जस्टिस एएम खानविलकर और जस्टिस डीवाई चंद्रचूड़ की पीठ ने एक महिला दयावंती को उसकी बहन और भाई से बातचीत के बाद बुलाया था। 

भाई और बहन ने आरोप लगाया था कि दयावंती का अपहरण कर लिया गया और उसे हरियाणा के एक गांव में एक व्यक्ति के साथ रहने को मजबूर किया गया। पीठ के सामने पेश हुई दयावंती ने कहा कि वह अपने पार्टनर जगदीश के साथ स्वेच्छा से रह रही थी और अपने नए घर में ही रहना चाहती हैं। 

उसके भाई और बहन की ओर से पेश वरिष्ठ वकील कोलिन गोंजाल्विस ने आरोप लगाया कि दयावंती को अगवा कर लिया गया था और उसे गुजरात में कई जगहों पर रखा गया। अब उसे उस व्यक्ति के साथ रहने को मजबूर किया जा रहा है।
  

पीठ ने कहा कि 9 जनवरी 2018 के हमारे आदेश के बाद दयावंती को पेश किया गया। वह जगदीश के साथ ही रहना चाहती हैं और उसने यह भी कहा कि वह मजबूरी में नहीं बल्कि अपनी इच्छा से यह सब कह रही हैं। ऐसे में इस याचिका पर सुनवाई का कोई महत्व नहीं है और इसका निपटारा किया जाता है। 
बजट के बाद लगातार गिर रहा है शेयर बाजार, सरकार ने बताई ये वजह

संसद में बजट पेश किए जाने के एक दिन बाद से ही शेयर मार्केट में भारी गिरावट देखने को मिल रही है। बजट पेश किए जाने के अगले दिन शेयर बाजार में 800 अंकों की गिरावट देखने को मिली।

5 फरवरी 2018

पहले राज्यसभा भाषण में 'अंत्योदय' से 'गब्बर सिंह' तक पर बोले अमित शाह

5 फरवरी 2018

पहले राज्यसभा भाषण में ‘अंत्योदय’ से ‘गब्बर सिंह’ तक पर बोले अमित शाह

5 फरवरी 2018

एलओसी पर पाकिस्तान की हरकत से जम्मू-कश्मीर विधानसभा में उबाल

5 फरवरी 2018

एलओसी पर पाकिस्तान की हरकत से जम्मू-कश्मीर विधानसभा में उबाल

5 फरवरी 2018

पाकिस्तान को मुंहतोड़ जवाब देने के लिए भारतीय सेना तैयार

5 फरवरी 2018

पाकिस्तान को मुंहतोड़ जवाब देने के लिए भारतीय सेना तैयार

5 फरवरी 2018

ये है पीएम मोदी से ट्विटर पर सीधा पंगा लेने वाली रम्या की राम कहानी

5 फरवरी 2018

ये है पीएम मोदी से ट्विटर पर सीधा पंगा लेने वाली रम्या की राम कहानी

5 फरवरी 2018

