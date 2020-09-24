सुप्रीम कोर्ट से यूजीसी ने कहा- 31 अक्तूबर को बंद होगी कॉलेज में दाखिला लेने की समय सीमा

Plea seeking extension of college admissions deadline: CBSE informs SC that results of compartmental exams for class 12 will be declared by Oct 10. UGC says that its admission process will close by Oct 31 which will give enough time for students to apply for University admissions pic.twitter.com/JUrtNYWJmu— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.