सुप्रीम कोर्ट से अर्नब को राहत, पूछा- महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा सचिव को क्यों नहीं जारी करना चाहिए नोटिस

मुख्य न्यायाधीश (सीजेआई) एसए बोबडे की अध्यक्षता वाली पीठ ने यह भी कहा कि याचिकाकर्ता अर्नब गोस्वामी को उनके मामले के खिलाफ जारी विशेषाधिकार नोटिस में सुनवाई तक गिरफ्तार नहीं किया जा सकता है। दरअसल, महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा सचिव ने महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे की आलोचना करने के लिए अर्नब के खिलाफ विशेषाधिकार नोटिस जारी किया था।
A bench headed by CJI SA Bobde also said that petitioner Arnab Goswami can't be arrested till further hearing in privilege notice issued against his case.— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2020
Maharashtra Assembly Secretary had issued a privilege notice against Arnab for criticising Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray https://t.co/crGGEAOJj6
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.