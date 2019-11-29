महाराष्ट्र: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने खारिज की प्रमोद जोशी की चुनाव बाद गठबंधन को रद्द करने की मांग

Supreme Court while dismissing the plea said “Don't expect us to go into areas where the court has no jurisdiction. The political parties have to abide by the promises made. We expect parties to abide by promises but if for some reason they don't, we cannot do anything about it.” https://t.co/TBGM7s9lRE— ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2019
भोपाल से भारतीय जनता पार्टी की सांसद साध्वी प्रज्ञा ठाकुर ने लोकसभा में महात्मा गांधी के हत्यारे नाथूराम गोडसे को लेकर दिए गए अपने बयान पर माफी मांग ली है। 29 नवंबर को लोकसभा में उन्होंने कहा कि उनकी बात को गलत तरीके से प्रस्तुत किया गया है।
29 नवंबर 2019