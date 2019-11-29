शहर चुनें

SC dismissed petition filed by Pramod Pandit Joshi against post poll alliance in Maharashtra

महाराष्ट्र: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने खारिज की प्रमोद जोशी की चुनाव बाद गठबंधन को रद्द करने की मांग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 29 Nov 2019 01:58 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने अखिल भारत हिंदू महासभा के प्रवक्ता प्रमोद पंडित जोशी की उस याचिका को खारिज कर दिया जिसमें चुनाव बाद गठबंधन को रद्द करने की मांग की गई थी। याचिकाकर्ता ने महाराष्ट्र में चुनाव के बाद बने गठबंधन को असंवैधानिक घोषित करने की मांग की थी। सुनवाई के दौरान अदालत ने शिवसेना, कांग्रेस और एनसीपी के गठबंधन को लेकर कहा कि लोकतंत्र में अदालत चुनाव बाद गठबंधन के क्षेत्र में दखल नहीं दे सकती।
अदालत ने याचिका को खारिज करते हुए कहा, 'लोकतंत्र में हम राजनीतिक दलों के दूसरे दलों से गठबंधन के अधिकार में कांटछांट नहीं कर सकते। हमसे उन क्षेत्रों में जाने की उम्मीद न करें जहां न्यायालय का कोई अधिकार क्षेत्र नहीं है। राजनीतिक दलों को अपने किए गए वादों को पूरा करना होगा। हम उम्मीद करते हैं कि पार्टियां अपने वादे को निभाएंगी लेकिन अगर किसी कारण से ऐसा नहीं करते हैं तो हम इसपर कुछ नहीं कर सकते हैं।'
