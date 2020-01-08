शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   SC decided to hear on January 10 plea of centre seeking transfer of PILs against CAA to top court

केंद्र का अनुरोध, सीएए को चुनौती वाली याचिकाएं सुप्रीम कोर्ट में हों स्थानांतरित 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 08 Jan 2020 11:21 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
केंद्र सरकार ने उच्चतम न्यायालय से अनुरोध किया है कि नागरिकता संशोधन कानून (सीएए) को चुनौती देने वाली विभिन्न याचिकाएं उच्च न्यायालयों से शीर्ष अदालत में स्थानांतरित की जाए। अदालत याचिकाओं को स्थानांतरित करने की मांग वाली केंद्र सरकार की याचिका पर 10 जनवरी को सुनवाई करने के लिए सहमत हो गया है।
विज्ञापन
 


उच्चतम न्यायालय का कहना है कि पहली नजर में उसका मत है कि सीएए संबंधी याचिकाएं उच्च न्यायालय देखे और राय में मतभेद होने पर शीर्ष न्यायालय उन पर विचार करे।
पौष पूर्णिमा पर जगन्नाथमंदिर में कराएं विष्णुसहस्त्रनाम का पाठ, होंगी सारी मनोकामनाएं पूरी : 10-जनवरी-2020
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

सीएए-एनआरसी के खिलाफ विपक्ष की बड़ी बैठक सोमवार को, सड़कों पर उतरने की योजना

8 जनवरी 2020

केंद्रीय सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर(फाइल फोटो)
India News

जेएनयू हिंसा: हमलावरों के जय श्रीराम के नारे लगाने वाली रिपोर्ट जावड़ेकर ने किया खारिज

8 जनवरी 2020

शिवराज सिंह चौहान
India News

सीएए पर शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने सोनिया गांधी को घेरा,कहा- भीड़ हिंसा में शामिल रही है कांग्रेस 

8 जनवरी 2020

गर्भावस्था में देसी घी का करें सेवन, मां और बच्चे दोनों को होगा फायदा
Dholpur fresh (Advertorial)

गर्भावस्था में देसी घी का करें सेवन, मां और बच्चे दोनों को होगा फायदा
Deputy Chief minister will Address people who Favour in CAA NRC
Aligarh

नागरिकता कानून के समर्थकों की रैली को संबोधित करेंगे डिप्टी सीएम मौर्य

8 जनवरी 2020

झींझक में सीएए कानून के बावत लोगों को जानकारी देते सांसद सुब्रत पाठक।
Kanpur

सीएए के बारे में फैल रही अफवाहों से दूर रहें लोग-सुब्रत

8 जनवरी 2020

AMU
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ः अब खुफिया रडार पर दस बलवाई, आने-जाने से लेकर हर गतिविधि पर नजर

8 जनवरी 2020

माँ बगला मुखी की पूजा से पाएं, कर्ज और प्रापर्टी से संबंधित परेशानी से छुटकारा
Astrology Services

माँ बगला मुखी की पूजा से पाएं, कर्ज और प्रापर्टी से संबंधित परेशानी से छुटकारा
विज्ञापन
supreme court public interest litigation central government high court citizenship amendment act
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

अमेरिकी सेना की आर्मड गाड़ियां
World

ईरान का दावा- मिसाइल हमलों में मारे 80 अमेरिकी सैनिक, ट्रंप बोले- ऑल इज वेल

8 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया केस
Gorakhpur

गुमनामी में क्यों चला गया निर्भया का दोस्त, दोषियों के डेथ वारंट जारी होते ही खुला राज

8 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
निर्भया केस
Gorakhpur

निर्भया को बचाने के लिए जान पर खेल गया था दोस्त, पिता ने बताया वारदात की रात का सच

8 जनवरी 2020

Ukrainian passenger jet crashes
World

ईरान-अमेरिका तनाव के बीच तेहरान में यूक्रेन का विमान दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, 170 यात्रियों की मौत

8 जनवरी 2020

JNU Violence Kanhaiya Kumar comment on Deepika Padukone she joined students
Delhi NCR

दीपिका के जेएनयू पहुंचने पर बोले कन्हैया- अच्छा आई थीं क्या, हमने नहीं देखा

8 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: फैसला सुनते ही छा गया मौत का खौफ, फूट-फूटकर रो पड़े दरिंदे, दोषी अक्षय बोला...

8 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

इराक में अमेरिकी एयरबेस पर ईरान का हमला, एक दर्जन से ज्यादा मिसाइलें दागीं

8 जनवरी 2020

राज ठाकरे और देवेंद्र फडणवीस
India News

राज ठाकरे और देवेंद्र फडणवीस की मुलाकात से महाराष्ट्र में नए समीकरण की सुगबुगाहट

8 जनवरी 2020

पवन जल्लाद
Meerut

निर्भया कांड: पवन जल्लाद बोला- चारों को एक साथ दे सकता हूं फांसी, चेहरे पर दिखा अलग जुनून

8 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

भारत बंद: 10 ट्रेड यूनियन से जुड़े 25 करोड़ लोग शामिल, ये सेवाएं रहेंगी प्रभावित

8 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

भारत बंद के दौरान प्रदर्शनकारियों ने रैलवे ट्रैक को ब्लॉक कर दिया
India News

भारत बंद का असर: बंगाल में रेलवे ट्रैक पर मिले चार देसी बम, बस में तोड़फोड़

देश के 10 प्रमुख श्रमिक संघों के आह्वान पर करीब 25 करोड़ लोगों के हड़ताल में शामिल होने की उम्मीद जताई जा रही है।

8 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
निर्भया
India News

सुनिए निर्भया के गुनहगारों की फांसी के फरमान पर इन लोगों का रिएक्शन्स

8 जनवरी 2020

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राहुल गांधी ने किया भारत बंद का समर्थन, मोदी सरकार पर साधा निशाना

8 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया रेप केस
India News

#NirbhayaCase : क्या वाकई में 22 जनवरी को दे दी जाएगी निर्भया के गुनहगारों को फांसी?

8 जनवरी 2020

विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भारत ने अपने नागरिकों को जारी की एडवाइजरी, अभी इराक न जाएं, यात्रा न करें

8 जनवरी 2020

Air India
India News

अमेरिका-ईरान तनाव पर भारत: ईरानी और इराकी वायुक्षेत्र में जाने से बचें, यात्रा सलाह जारी

8 जनवरी 2020

कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जेएनयू हिंसा: वीसी को पी चिदंबरम की सलाह, कहा- आप अतीत हैं, छोड़ दें शिक्षण संस्थान

8 जनवरी 2020

बंगाल भाजपा अध्यक्ष दिलीप घोष (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल: रैली के दौरान आई एंबुलेंस को भाजपा अध्यक्ष ने दूसरी तरफ मोड़ा

8 जनवरी 2020

Big News, Amar Ujala, Top News
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

8 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

रेलवे सुरक्षा बल के जवानों को दी जाएगी कमांडो ट्रेनिंग, आतंकियों को करेंगे ढेर

8 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

सुनिए निर्भया के गुनहगारों की फांसी के फरमान पर इन लोगों का रिएक्शन्स

पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने 22 जनवरी 2020 को निर्भया के कातिलों को फांसी का फरमान सुनाया। इसके साथ ही जहां अदालत के फैसले की दिल्ली महिला आयोग अध्यक्ष स्वाति मालीवाल समेत कई लोग सराहना कर रहे हैं।

8 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया रेप केस 3:13

#NirbhayaCase : क्या वाकई में 22 जनवरी को दे दी जाएगी निर्भया के गुनहगारों को फांसी?

8 जनवरी 2020

डेथ वारंट 2:22

निर्भया केस : कोर्ट ने जारी किया दोषियों का डेथ वारंट, 22 जनवरी को सुबह सात बजे होगी चारों को फांसी

7 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया 2:15

निर्भया के दोषियों को 22 जनवरी को होगी फांसी, कोर्ट ने जारी किया डेथ वॉरंट

7 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया केस 2:10

निर्भया केस के दोषी आजमाएंगे आखिरी विकल्प, दाखिल कर सकते हैं क्यूरेटिव पिटीशन

7 जनवरी 2020

Related

राज ठाकरे और देवेंद्र फडणवीस
India News

राज ठाकरे और देवेंद्र फडणवीस की मुलाकात से महाराष्ट्र में नए समीकरण की सुगबुगाहट

8 जनवरी 2020

प्याज
India News

विदेश से आया प्याज उठाने को तैयार नहीं राज्य, केंद्र ने और कम की कीमत

8 जनवरी 2020

सबा करीम
India News

पूर्व क्रिकेटर सबा करीम के बेटे ने सड़क पार कर रही महिला को टक्कर मारी

8 जनवरी 2020

अजमल कसाब, याकूब मेमन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पाक आतंकी अजमल कसाब और अफजल गुरु समेत इस सदी में चार को दी गई फांसी

8 जनवरी 2020

दिलीप घोष
India News

पश्चिम बंगालः जनसभा के दौरान भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष दिलीप घोष ने रोका एंबुलेंस का रास्ता

8 जनवरी 2020

सांख्यिकी एवं कार्यक्रम कार्यान्वयन मंत्रालय
India News

बेहतर हुई देश की प्रति व्यक्ति आय, 6.8 फीसदी की वृद्धि का अनुमान

8 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited