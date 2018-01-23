Download App
राजीव गांधी हत्याकांड: SC ने कहा स्टैंड ले केंद्र, तीन महीने में दे जवाब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 12:59 PM IST
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री राजीव गांधी के हत्याकांड मामले पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र सरकार को निर्देश दिए हैं। कोर्ट ने केंद्र से कहा कि वे इस मुद्दे पर स्टैंड ले और तीन महीने में साफ करे कि वो सात दोषियों पर तमिलनाडु सरकार के फैसले को सही मानती है या नहीं।

दरअसल, तमिलनाडु सरकार में सातों दोषियों को जेल में रखने या नहीं रखने पर विचार हो रहा है और इसी के चलते शीर्ष अदालत ने केंद्र को निर्देश दिए हैं।



 
