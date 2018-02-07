अपना शहर चुनें

गोवा में खनन कंपनियां नीलामी की नई प्रक्रिया शुरू करें: सुप्रीम कोर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 11:45 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र सरकार से गोवा में खनन कंपनियों के लिए नीलामी की एक नई प्रक्रिया शुरू करने को कहा है। कोर्ट ने कहा कि खनन गतिविधियों को 16 मार्च तक के लिए ही अनुमति दी गयी है। 





सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मनोहर पर्रिकर की सरकार और खदान के मालिकों को झटका देते हुए राज्य में खदान कार्य पर रोक लगाने के लिए कहा है। कोर्ट ने राज्य की 88 माइनिंग लीज को रद्द कर दिया है।

जस्टिस मदन बी लोकुर की अध्यक्षता वाली दो सदस्यीय खंडपीठ के आदेश में कहा गया कि अब नये तरीके से खदानों का आवंटन किया जाएगा। जिसके लिए खदानों को पर्यावरण से जुड़ी मंजूरी लेनी होगी। 

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने खदान आवंटन में कथित अनियमितताओं की एसआईटी जांच के भी आदेश दिये हैं। कोर्ट ने कहा कि खनन पट्टों का नवीनीकरण जल्दबाजी में किया गया फैसला प्रतीत होता है।
