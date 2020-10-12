शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   sc allows neet exam to conducted for students who could not appear for covid infection or containment zone

कोरोना संक्रमित या कंटेनमेंट जोन वाले छात्रों के लिए 14 अक्तूबर को होगी नीट की परीक्षा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 12 Oct 2020 01:22 PM IST
विज्ञापन
नीट की परीक्षा देने के लिए जाते छात्र (फाइल फोटो)
नीट की परीक्षा देने के लिए जाते छात्र (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला।

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने सोमवार को 14 अक्तूबर को उन छात्रों के लिए नीट की परीक्षा आयोजित करने की अनुमति दी है जो कोविड-19 संक्रमण के कारण या कंटेनमेंट जोन में रहने के कारण इसमें उपस्थित नहीं हो पाए थे। परीक्षा के परिणाम 16 अक्तूबर को जारी किए जाएंगे।
विज्ञापन

 
 

Trending Video

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national supreme court neet exam covid 19 infection containment zone

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

आदित्य नारायण
Bollywood

शादी करने के लिए तैयार हुए आदित्य नारायण, नेहा कक्कड़ नहीं, बल्कि इस अभिनेत्री संग लेंगे सात फेरे

12 अक्टूबर 2020

अनीता हसनंदानी और रोहित रेड्डी
Television

अनिता हसनंदानी की प्रेग्नेंसी पर ट्रोलर ने किया घटिया कमेंट, पति ने दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब

12 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
neha kakkar
Chandigarh

नेहा कक्कड़ बनेंगी दुल्हन, शादी की तारीख आई सामने, इंस्टाग्राम पर किया था प्यार का इजहार

12 अक्टूबर 2020

राशिद खान, अनुष्का शर्मा
Bollywood

गूगल सर्च दिखा रहा अनुष्का शर्मा को राशिद खान की पत्नी, जानिए पूरा मामला

12 अक्टूबर 2020

खुशबू सुंदर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कांग्रेस ने तुरंत प्रभाव से खुशबू सुंदर को पार्टी प्रवक्ता पद से हटाया, भाजपा में हो सकती हैं शामिल

12 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
जांच करने पहुंचे अधिकारी
Jhansi

झांसी दुष्कर्म कांड: हैवानों के आगे गिड़गिड़ाती रही छात्रा, नहीं पसीजा किसी का दिल

12 अक्टूबर 2020

रियान पराग
Cricket News

VIDEO: राजस्थान के लिए जीत का छक्का लगाने के बाद इस 18 वर्षीय खिलाड़ी ने किया बिहु डांस

12 अक्टूबर 2020

शिवराजपुर बीच (गुजरात)
India News

आठ 'ब्लू फ्लैग' पाने वाला एशिया का पहला देश है भारत, जानें क्या हैं इसके मानक और लाभ

12 अक्टूबर 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

बस एक एसएमएस से डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे संपत्ति कार्ड, जानिए क्या और कैसे होंगे फायदे

12 अक्टूबर 2020

राहुल तेवतिया और खलील अहमद
Cricket News

VIDEO: आखिरी ओवर में खलील से भिड़े तेवतिया, मैच के बाद बताया पूरा मामला

12 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited