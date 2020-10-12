कोरोना संक्रमित या कंटेनमेंट जोन वाले छात्रों के लिए 14 अक्तूबर को होगी नीट की परीक्षा

Supreme Court allows NEET exam to be conducted on October 14 for students who could not appear for it due to COVID-19 infection or because of residing in containment zones; results on October 16. pic.twitter.com/8dkAk59Zxt— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020
