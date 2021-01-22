सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पत्रकार सिद्दीक कप्पन को दी अपनी बीमार मां से बात करने की इजाजत

SC says it will allow journalist Siddique Kappan, currently lodged in a jail in UP after his arrest in Oct 2020 while going to Hathras, to talk to his ailing mother via video conferencing.
Matter adjourned to next week on a request by SG Tushar Mehta, appearing for UP Govt. pic.twitter.com/zIA3pnSJXe — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2021
