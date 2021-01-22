Home ›   India News ›   sc allow journalist siddique kappan to talk to his ailing mother via video conferencing hathras up govt

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पत्रकार सिद्दीक कप्पन को दी अपनी बीमार मां से बात करने की इजाजत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 22 Jan 2021 12:53 PM IST
सर्वोच्च न्यायालय (फाइल फोटो)
सर्वोच्च न्यायालय (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : पीटीआई

ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने शुक्रवार को पत्रकार सिद्दीक कप्पन को वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए अपनी बीमार मां से बात करने की अनुमति दे दी है। पत्रकार सिद्दीक फिलहाल उत्तर प्रदेश की एक जेल में बंद हैं। उन्हें अक्तूबर 2020 में हाथरस जाते समय गिरफ्तार किया गया था। उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार की ओर से पेश सॉलिसिटर जनरल तुषार मेहता के अनुरोध पर इस मामले को अगले सप्ताह तक के लिए स्थगित कर दिया गया है।
india news national supreme court hathras video conferencing up government

