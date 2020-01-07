सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने येदियुरप्पा-शिवकुमार के खिलाफ याचिका पर दो हफ्ते के लिए स्थगित की सुनवाई

Supreme Court adjourns for two weeks a plea seeking reopening a 2010 corruption case related to land grabbing in Bengaluru against Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa(earlier tenure) and Congress leader DK Shivakumar (file pics) pic.twitter.com/c1awCZQgN8— ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020
मुंबई में गेटवे ऑफ इंडिया पर रविवार रात से प्रदर्शन चल रहा था, जिसे अब आजाद मैदान में शिफ्ट कर दिया गया है। वहीं पश्चिम बंगाल के जादवपुर इलाके में रैलियों में लेफ्ट पार्टियां और भाजपा समर्थकों के आमने-सामने आने के बाद पुलिस को लाठीचार्ज करना पड़ा।
7 जनवरी 2020