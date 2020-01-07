शहर चुनें

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने येदियुरप्पा-शिवकुमार के खिलाफ याचिका पर दो हफ्ते के लिए स्थगित की सुनवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 07 Jan 2020 01:24 PM IST
बीएस येदियुरप्पा-डीके शिवकुमार (फाइल फोटो)
बीएस येदियुरप्पा-डीके शिवकुमार (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री बीएस येदियुरप्पा और कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता और राज्य सरकार के पूर्व मंत्री डीके शिवकुमार के खिलाफ दायर याचिका पर सुनवाई दो हफ्ते के लिए स्थगित कर दी है। यह साल 2010 के भ्रष्टाचार का मामला है जो बंगलूरू में जमीन अधिग्रहण से संबंधित है। येदियुरप्पा पर अपने पहले कार्यकाल के दौरान यह आरोप लगा था। इसी मामले को दोबारा खोले जाने के लिए याचिका दायर की गई है।
supreme court bs yediyurappa dk shivakumar corruption case
