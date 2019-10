दिल्ली: फिर से बनेगा संत रविदास मंदिर, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने लगाई केंद्र के प्रस्ताव पर मुहर

Delhi's Ravidas temple matter: Central government also said that it will now increase the area to be allocated for Ravidas temple. https://t.co/K8C8SncLrO

Delhi's Ravidas temple matter: Supreme Court also said that no commercial activity will be allowed, including that of paid parking lot there. It also directed Central government to form a committee within 6 weeks which will be overseeing the construction. https://t.co/K8C8SncLrO