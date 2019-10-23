राम मंदिर और अनुच्छेद 370 पर बोले संजय राउत- राज्य के मुद्दे अलग हैं

#WATCH: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on issues of #Article370 & Ram Mandir in Assembly Elections:What will you do by raising issue of Pakistan in State Assembly Elections?People know Centre's policy on Pak, they voted for us in LS polls on Ram Mandir.Issues of state are different pic.twitter.com/Hsfss3WUtZ— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2019
2016 में जब नोटबंदी लागू हुई तो यह माना गया था कि देश में अब नकली करेंसी का प्रवाह बंद हो जाएगा। हालांकि ऐसा कुछ नहीं हुआ। एनसीआरबी की ताजा रिपोर्ट बताती है कि नोटबंदी लागू होने के अगले ही साल नकली करेंसी में अच्छा खासा इजाफा हो गया।
23 अक्टूबर 2019