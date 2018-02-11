अपना शहर चुनें

समलैंगिकों ने रचाई शादी, कहा- हम करते हैं एक-दूसरे से प्यार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, महाराष्ट्र Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 12:12 PM IST
same gender couple Hrishi Sathawane tied knot with Vietnam partner Vinh in Maharashtra
ऋषि-विन्ह
भारत में बेशक गे शादी को कानूनी मान्यता नहीं मिली है लेकिन कुछ कपल्स ऐसे हैं जो इस तरह की शादी करने की हिम्मत रखते हैं। ऐसा ही कदम उठाया महाराष्ट्र के रहने वाले ऋषि सथावने ने। उन्होंने अपने वियतनाम के रहने वाले पार्टनर विन्ह से अपने गांव यवतमाल में शादी कर ली। वैसे तो ऋषि पिछले दो दशकों से अमेरिका में रह रहे हैं लेकिन महाराष्ट्र के यवतमाल में शादी करना उनका सपना था जिसे उन्होंने साकार किया।

ऋषि और विन्ह की शादी में 100 लोग मेहमान बनकर शामिल हुए थे। जिसमें रिश्तेदार, दोस्त और स्कूल टीचर शामिल थीं। उन्होंने हल्दी से लेकर वरमाला तक की रस्में निभाईं। ठीक वैसे ही जैसे कि हर भारतीय शादी में होता है। इसके अलावा दोनों ने बॉलीवुड के गानों पर डांस भी किया। सथावने की तरह बहुत से सेम सेक्स (समलैंगिक) कपल उस देश में शादी कर रहे हैं, जहां ऐसा करना कानूनी तौर पर आपराधिक माना जाता है।

RELATED

इसके बावजूद दोस्तों और परिवार की मदद से कुछ लोग बहादुरी दिखाकर इस तरह की शादी के बंधन में बंधते हैं। विन्ह और सथावने कैलिफोर्निया में रहते हैं और वह अनाथ बच्चों को गोद लेने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर चुके हैं। ऋषि का कहना है कि अगर दो लोग साथ में अपनी जिंदगी बिताना चाहते हैं तो किसी को इससे क्या परेशानी है।
gay marriage california adoption

