सबरीमाला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश के बाद पंडलम के शाही परिवार ने दिए सुझाव

Following the Supreme Court's direction to Kerala government to come up with a new law for a separate administrative authority for #SabarimalaTemple, the Pandalam Royal Family to give a memorandum to Kerala government with a set of requests to be included in the new draft. pic.twitter.com/dunlqEyZd5— ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2019
गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने शीतकालीन सत्र में घोषणा की थी कि पूरे देश में राष्ट्रीय नागरिक पंजी (एनआरसी) को लागू किया जाएगा। वहीं, योग गुरु बाबा रामदेव ने अमित शाह के इस बयान का समर्थन किया है और कहा है कि यह राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा के लिए लाभकारी होगा।
21 नवंबर 2019