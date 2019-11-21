शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Sabrimala Following Supreme Court direction to Kerala govt, Pandalam Royal Family to give memorandum

सबरीमाला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश के बाद पंडलम के शाही परिवार ने दिए सुझाव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, तिरुवनंतपुरम Updated Thu, 21 Nov 2019 12:45 PM IST
सबरीमाला मंदिर (फाइल फोटो)
सबरीमाला मंदिर (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने केरल सरकार को सबरीमाला मंदिर के प्रबंधन और रखरखाव के लिए एक विशेष कानून बनाने को कहा है। इसे लेकर पंडलम के शाही परिवार ने केरल सरकार को ज्ञापन दिया है। जिसमें नए मसौदे में कई अनुरोधों को शामिल करने के लिए कहा गया है।
विज्ञापन

क्या 2020 में बदलेगी आपकी नौकरी, जानिये विश्व प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से 
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

सबरीमाला मंदिर के प्रबंधन पर विशेष कानून बनाए केरल सरकार: सुप्रीम कोर्ट 

20 नवंबर 2019

सबरीमाला मंदिर के बाहर तैनात पुलिसकर्मी
India News

सबरीमाला: बच्ची का आधार कार्ड देखकर नहीं जाने दिया मंदिर, पांबा बेस कैंप से लौटाया

19 नवंबर 2019

सबरीमाला
India News

सबरीमाला के दर्शन को निकला कुत्ता, अभी तक तय किया 480 किलोमीटर का सफर

18 नवंबर 2019

महिलाओं की स्वच्छता क्यों है आवश्यक
NIINE

महिलाओं की स्वच्छता क्यों है आवश्यक
Minister V muralidharan
India News

सबरीमाला पर बोले केंद्रीय मंत्री- अब जो लोग मंदिर जा रहे, वे 'अर्बन नक्सल' और नास्तिक

17 नवंबर 2019

सबरीमाला मंदिर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सबरीमाला मंदिर में उमड़ी श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़, दूसरे दिन हजारों भक्तों ने किए भगवान अयप्पा के दर्शन

17 नवंबर 2019

रंजन गोगोई
India News

सेवानिवृत्त हुए सीजेआई रंजन गोगोई, अयोध्या समेत कई बड़े फैसलों के लिए याद किए जाएंगे

17 नवंबर 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
sabrimala temple supreme court kerala government
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

उद्धव ठाकरे-शरद पवार-सोनिया गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: 'अभी कुछ भी बताने लायक नहीं है', पवार ने फिर बढ़ाया सस्पेंस

21 नवंबर 2019

iffi
Bollywood

IFFI 2019: रजनीकांत ने छुए अमिताभ बच्चन के पैर, बिग बी बोले- 'ये मेरे परिवार के सदस्य की तरह हैंं'

21 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Helen
Bollywood

35वें जन्मदिन पर टूट गई थी हेलन की पहली शादी, सलीम खान के ऐसे आई थीं करीब

21 नवंबर 2019

Prem Nath
Bollywood

शादी के लिए मधुबाला ने रखी थी धर्म परिवर्तन की शर्त, इस एक्टर ने निभाया था दामाद का फर्ज

21 नवंबर 2019

Bollywood
Bollywood

हेलन से शादी के खिलाफ था सलीम का पूरा परिवार, 39 साल बाद ऐसा है सलमान का मां से रिश्ता

21 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Ajay Devgn
Bollywood

तानाजी का ट्रेलर रिलीज होते ही अजय देवगन की फिल्म पर बवाल, इस नेता ने दी धमकी

21 नवंबर 2019

सरोजनीनगर में सड़क हादसा
Lucknow

दर्दनाक हादसे से इंसानियत शर्मसार: शवों को रौंदते रहे वाहन, सड़क भी खून से हुई लाल, देखें तस्वीरें

21 नवंबर 2019

डॉ. सोनम (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

पति की इस गंदी आदत ने फोर्टिस की डॉक्टर सोनम की छीन ली जिंदगी, एक साल में हुआ सब बर्बाद

21 नवंबर 2019

शरद पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र में सत्ता संग्राम : पवार ने दिखाई पावर, एनसीपी के रुख से सकते में शिवसेना

21 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Kanpur

कितना पेट्रोल गया टंकी में, मोबाइल पर आएगा नोटिफिकेशन

21 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

बाबा रामदेव
India News

एनआरसी पर रामदेव का बयान, कहा- राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा के लिए है फायदेमंद, इस पर ना हो राजनीति

गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने शीतकालीन सत्र में घोषणा की थी कि पूरे देश में राष्ट्रीय नागरिक पंजी (एनआरसी) को लागू किया जाएगा। वहीं, योग गुरु बाबा रामदेव ने अमित शाह के इस बयान का समर्थन किया है और कहा है कि यह राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा के लिए लाभकारी होगा।

21 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
डॉक्टरों के साथ मां और बच्ची
India News

महाराष्ट्र: यात्रा कर रही गर्भवती महिला ने 'वन रुपी क्लिनकि' में बच्ची को दिया जन्म

21 नवंबर 2019

इमारत से गिरते नोट
India News

इमारत से होने लगी 500 और 2000 के नोटों की बारिश, लूटने के लिए मची होड़

21 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

अंडमान द्वीप में गर्भवती महिला की मदद को आई भारतीय नौसेना

21 नवंबर 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे-शरद पवार-सोनिया गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: 'अभी कुछ भी बताने लायक नहीं है', पवार ने फिर बढ़ाया सस्पेंस

21 नवंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीरः सूचनाओं को रोकने के खिलाफ दायर याचिकाओं पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने की सुनवाई

21 नवंबर 2019

ISRO
India News

कार्टोसैट-3: पाकिस्तान पर बाज की नजर रखेगा यह सैटेलाइट, अब 27 नवंबर को होगा लॉन्च

21 नवंबर 2019

राजीव गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राजीव गांधी हत्याकांड: मद्रास हाईकोर्ट ने आरोपी रॉबर्ट पायस को दी 30 दिनों की पैरोल

21 नवंबर 2019

प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

रक्षा मंत्रालय की समिति में प्रज्ञा ठाकुर, कांग्रेस बोली- गोडसे भक्तों के अच्छे दिन आ गए

21 नवंबर 2019

electoral bond
India News

चुनावी बॉन्ड के जरिए भाजपा को मिले चंदे पर संसद में घमासान, जानिए सबकुछ

21 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

दिल्ली सरकार का स्कूलों में PWD की मदद से CCTV लगाने का लक्ष्य, परिजन घर से ही रखेंगे बच्चे पर नजर

दिल्ली सरकार के स्कूलों में पढ़ने वाले बच्चों के अभिभावक के लिए एक नई कवायद हो रही है। अब जल्द ही अभिभावकों को सीसीटीवी कैमरों की लाइव फीड दी जाएगी। इसके लिए शिक्षा निदेशालय ने सभी स्कूल प्राचार्यों को क्या आदेश दिया है।

21 नवंबर 2019

कश्मीर बर्फबारी 1:20

कश्मीर के राजौरी में भारी बर्फबारी, मुगल रोड़ पर मशीनों से हटाई जा रही बर्फ, देखिए ताजा सूरते हाल

21 नवंबर 2019

साध्वी प्रज्ञा 1:19

रक्षा मंत्रालय की कमेटी में शामिल साध्वी प्रज्ञा ठाकुर, विवादों से रहा है पुराना नाता

21 नवंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:57

केंद्र सरकार BPCL सहित पांच बड़ी कंपनियों में बेचेगी हिस्सेदारी, अब तक का सबसे बड़ा निजीकरण

21 नवंबर 2019

डीआरआई छापेमारी 1:23

कोलकाता में छापेमारी से बचने के लिए खिड़की से उड़ाए गए 2000 और 500 के नोट, सड़क पर लूटने लगे लोग

21 नवंबर 2019

Related

संसद भवन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

संसद Live : चुनावी चंदे वाले इलेक्टोरल बॉन्ड पर बवाल, लोकसभा में भिड़ी भाजपा-कांग्रेस

21 नवंबर 2019

साध्वी प्रज्ञा
India News

रक्षा मंत्रालय की कमेटी में शामिल साध्वी प्रज्ञा ठाकुर, विवादों से रहा है पुराना नाता

21 नवंबर 2019

प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (फाइल फोटो)
India News

रोज वैली घोटाला: कोलकाता में पांच ठिकानों पर जारी है ईडी की छापेमारी

21 नवंबर 2019

विक्रम चंद्रयान 2
India News

विक्रम ने 500 मीटर की ऊंचाई से की थी 'हार्ड लैंडिंग', 2.1 किमी पहले टूटा था संपर्क: सरकार

21 नवंबर 2019

Chennamaneni Ramesh
India News

जर्मन पासपोर्ट धारक नेताजी तीन बार बने विधायक, अब रद्द हुई नागरिकता

21 नवंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

अवैध अप्रवासियों के निर्वासन वाली याचिका पर चार हफ्ते बाद सुनवाई करेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

21 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited