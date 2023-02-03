India-Cambodia: जयशंकर ने कंबोडियन लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल से की मुलाकात, द्विपक्षीय सहयोग बढ़ाने पर बनी सहमति

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर ने शुक्रवार को नई दिल्ली में कंबोडिया के लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल हुन मैनेट (Hun Manet) से मुलाकात की। इस दौरान दोनों नेताओं ने मौजूदा भू-राजनीतिक स्थिति और क्षेत्रीय चुनौतियों पर विचारों का आदान-प्रदान किया। मैनेट रॉयल कंबोडियन आर्मी के कमांडर भी हैं।
Pleased to meet Lt. Gen Hun Manet of Cambodia today afternoon.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 3, 2023
Exchanged views on geopolitical situation®ional challenges.Agreed on the need for independent minded nations to cooperate closely.
Discussed possibilities in defence& security,connectivity and digital delivery. pic.twitter.com/Z8mbKlnnMZ
