अनुच्छेद 370 पर रूस की दो टूक, UNSC में भी कहा- कश्मीर भारत का आंतरिक मुद्दा

Roman Babushkin, Deputy Chief of Russian Embassy in India: Russia has no role to play in India-Pakistan dispute, unless both ask for mediation. During the closed-door event at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), we reiterated that Kashmir is an internal issue of India. pic.twitter.com/MOwpN9HCKS— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2019
Russian Envoy to India, Nikolay Kudashev on #Article370: This is the sovereign decision of Indian government, it's an internal matter of India. All issues existing between India & Pakistan should be resolved through dialogue on the basis of Shimla agreement & Lahore declaration. pic.twitter.com/Cd9gip1o8d— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2019
जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 समाप्त करने के खिलाफ और इससे संबंधित दाखिल तमाम याचिकाओं पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट बुधवार को सुनवाई कर रहा है।
28 अगस्त 2019