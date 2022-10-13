TDP: आंध्र में सत्तारूढ़ पार्टी पर जनता के दमन का आरोप, तेदेपा सांसदों ने गृह राज्यमंत्री राय से की शिकायत

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
तेदेपा सांसद जयदेव गाला और कनकमेदला रवींद्र कुमार ने राय से शिकायत की कि आंध्र में सत्तारूढ़ पार्टी, उसके मंत्री व नेता सत्ता का दुरुपयोग कर रहे हैं। पुलिस के जरिए नागरिकों के अधिकारों का दमन किया जा रहा है।
Delhi | TDP MPs Jayadev Galla and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar arrive at the Ministry of Home Affairs to meet MoS Home Nityanand Rai to complaint over alleged "abuse of power by ruling party leaders, ministers and willful disregard and suppression of rights of citizens by police" pic.twitter.com/6RaCtRXeur— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2022
