आरटीआई संशोधन: जयराम रमेश की याचिका पर केंद्र को नोटिस, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने चार सप्ताह में मांगा जवाब

SC issues notice to Centre on plea filed by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh challenging amendments made in Right to Information (Amendment) Act. He has alleged that the amendments diluted the powers of the Information Commission.Court seeks response from Centre within four weeks. pic.twitter.com/swUacYU2Jv— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2020
क्या दिल्ली में कांग्रेस पार्टी की राजनीति का तंबू उखड़ रहा है? क्या दिल्ली में कांग्रेस उत्तरप्रदेश और बिहार की रणनीति ही दोहराने की कोशिश कर रही है। कांग्रेस पार्टी के नेताओं की तरफ से भी कोई उत्साहजनक संकेत नहीं मिल रहे हैं।
31 जनवरी 2020