आंध्र प्रदेश: ऑटो पर सीएम को धन्यवाद देने वाले स्टीकर चिपका रहे हैं आरटीओ अधिकारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Tue, 08 Oct 2019 12:02 PM IST
ऑटो पर स्टीकर चिपकाते हुए आरटीए अधिकारी
ऑटो पर स्टीकर चिपकाते हुए आरटीए अधिकारी - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री वाईएस जगन मोहन रेड्डी ने चार अक्तूबर को 'वाहन मित्र योजना' का शुभारंभ किया। जिसके तहत ऑटो, कैब और कार चालकों को हर साल 10 हजार रुपये की आर्थिक मदद दी जाएगी ताकि वह अपने वाहन की मरम्मत करवा सकें। इस योजना का लाभ पाने के लिए लाभार्थियों को 30 अक्तूबर तक पंजीकरण कराना होगा।
इसी बीच सड़क परिवहन प्राधिकरण (आरटीए) के अधिकारी ऑटो पर स्टीकर चिपका रहे हैं। जिसके अनुसार वह मुख्यमंत्री को इस योजना के लिए धन्यवाद दे रहे हैं। बता दें कि राज्य सरकार ने इस योजना को लागू करने के लिए बजट में 400 करोड़ आवंटित किए हैं। इस योजना के तहत मंजूर किए गए वाहनों में 1,56,804 ऑटो, 5,093 मैक्सी कैब और 11,205 टैक्सी कैब शामिल हैं।
