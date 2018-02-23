शहर चुनें

रोटोमैक के मालिक विक्रम कोठारी पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट पहुंचे, 3700 करोड़ के घोटाले का आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 23 Feb 2018 01:19 PM IST
rotomac owner vikram kothari reaches patiala house court after scam charges raises against him
विक्रम कोठारी
रोटोमैक के मालिक विक्रम कोठारी को पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट में पेश किया गया है। इससे पहले गुरुवार को केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) ने करोड़ों के घोटाले के आरोप में उन्हें और उनके बेटे को गिरफ्तार किया था। बता दें कि 3,700 करोड़ का बैंक लोन न चुकाने पर सीबीआई ने यह गिरफ्तारी की।
सीबीआई इस मामले में कोठारी के खिलाफ एफआईआर रजिस्टर्ड कर कई दिनों से पूछताछ कर रही थी। सीबीआई ने बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा की शिकायत के आधार पर विक्रम कोठारी, साधना कोठारी, राहुल कोठारी और अज्ञात बैंक मालिकों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया था। इस दौरान सीबीआई ने यह भी बताया कि 'रोटोमैक के लिए ब्याज देनदारी सहित कुल बकाया राशि 3695 करोड़ रुपये की है।'
 



आपको बता दें कि मंगलवार को इनकम टैक्स विभाग ने कोठारी परिवार के 14 खातों को अटैच किया है। सीबीआई ने उनके बंगले और अन्य ठिकानाें पर भी छापेमारी की है। मालूम हो के इस मामले में प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने भी विक्रम कोठारी पर मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग के तहत केस दर्ज किया है।
rotomac vikarm kothari bank scam

