रोहन गुप्ता बने ऑल इंडिया कांग्रेस कमेटी के सोशल मीडिया विभाग के अध्यक्ष

Rohan Gupta has been appointed as Chairman of Social Media Department of All India Congress Committee (AICC). pic.twitter.com/UOkNdctPzJ— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2019
महाराष्ट्र में महिला पुलिसकर्मी से कथित तौर पर दुर्व्यवहार करने के मामले में तुमसर से भाजपा विधायक चरण वाघमारे कि पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। वाघमारे ने 16 सितंबर को महिला पुलिसकर्मी के बदसलूकी की थी।
28 सितंबर 2019