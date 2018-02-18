अपना शहर चुनें

Robert Vadra congratulates the anniversary of Priyanka Gandhi, picture viral

रॉबर्ट वाड्रा ने प्रियंका गांधी को दी सालगिरह की बधाई, तस्वीर हुई वायरल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 18 Feb 2018 01:18 PM IST
Robert Vadra congratulates the anniversary of Priyanka Gandhi, picture viral
Robert Vadra- Priyanka Gandhi
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी की बहन प्रियंका गांधी की आज शादी की सालगिरह है। इस मौके पर प्रियंका के पति और गांधी परिवार के दामाद रॉबर्ट वाड्रा ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर प्रियंका को शुभकामनाएं दी हैं। 
 

ट्विटर पर अपनी तस्वीर पोस्ट करते हुए वाड्रा ने लिखा है कि प्रियंका, आपको शादी की सालगिरह मुबारक हो, इतने सालों के प्यार, ताकत, सहायता और खुशी के लिए आपको बहुत-बहुत धन्यवाद।आपको बता दें कि रॉबर्ट वाड्रा का जन्म 18 अप्रैल 1969 में उत्तर प्रदेश के मुरादाबाद शहर में हुआ था।

उनके पिता राजेंद्र वाड्रा पीतल व्यवसायी थे और माँ मूलत: स्कॉटलैंड की रहने वाली थीं। रॉबर्ट वाड्रा और प्रियंका गांधी की मुलाकात 1991 में दिल्ली में एक कॉमन फ्रेंड के घर पर हुई थी। बाद में दोनों की नजदीकियां बढ़ीं और दोनों ने 18 फरवरी, 1997 को शादी कर ली। प्रियंका से शादी करने के बाद से रॉबर्ट वाड्रा खूब सुर्खियों में रहते हैं। 

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

