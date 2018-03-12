50,000 farmers walked 180kms, asking for the rightful compensation for their crop. On their last stretch they walked all night making sure they didn’t disturb the SSC board examinations. #Compassion #respect #Salute #JaiKisan - 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/epa0a90A6u— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 12, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
राजीव गांधी की हत्या के मामले में दिए गए राहुल गांधी के बयान पर बीजेपी नेता सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने निशाना साधा है। एएनआई के मुताबिक स्वामी ने कहा कि पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री राजीव गांधी की हत्या की जांच होनी चाहिए।
12 मार्च 2018