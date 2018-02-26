शहर चुनें

बाईचुंग भूटिया ने छोड़ा TMC का दामन, बीजेपी में जाने की सुगबुगाहट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Mon, 26 Feb 2018 02:06 PM IST
Retired Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia left tmc party, may join bjp
वाइचुंग भूटिया
पश्चिम बंगाल में मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी और सत्ताधारी पार्टी टीएमसी को बड़ा झटका लगा है। पूर्व भारतीय फुटबॉल टीम के कप्तान और दिग्गज खिलाड़ी बाईचुंग भूटिया ने तृणमूल कांग्रेस पार्टी से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। उन्होंने खुद इस बात की जानकारी ट्विटर के माध्यम से दी। पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान ने लिखा कि मैं आज टीएमसी के सभी पदों से इस्तीफा दे रहा हूं। फिलहाल किसी भी पार्टी का सदस्य नहीं हूं। 
 


राजनीति में नहीं मिली सफलता 

फुटबॉल के स्टार खिलाड़ी को राजनीति में वह मुकाम नहीं मिला जिसकी तलाश में भूटिया आए थे। बाईचुंग भूटिया साल 2013 में टीएमसी पार्टी में शामिल हुए थे, 2014 में दार्जिलिंग लोकसभा सीट से चुनाव लड़ा था लेकिन हार का सामना करना पड़ा था। फिर पश्चिम बंगाल विधानसभा चुनाव 2016 में भी चुनावी मैदान में उतरे थे। पश्चिम बंगाल में ममता लहर के सवार होने के बाद उन्हें हार का मुंह देखना पड़ा था। 

चुनाव हारने के बाद वह अपने गृहराज्य सिक्किम में समय बिता रहे हैं। जानकारी के मुताबिक वहां उन्हें बीजेपी में शामिल होने का प्रस्ताव मिला है। जब तक बाईचुंग द्वारा किसी पार्टी में शामिल होने की घोषणा नहीं होती, तब तक कयासों का दौर जारी रहेगा। 

गौरतलब हो कि बाईचुंग ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर साल 2011 में संन्यास ले लिया था। उन्होंने 1995 से लेकर 2011 तक 104 मैच खेले हैं जिसमें उनके खाते में 40 गोल हैं।     
 

