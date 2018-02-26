बाईचुंग भूटिया ने छोड़ा TMC का दामन, बीजेपी में जाने की सुगबुगाहट

As of today I have officially resigned from the membership and all the official and political posts of All India Trinamool Congress party. I am no longer a member or associated with any political party in India. #politics pic.twitter.com/2lUxJcbUDT— Bhaichung Bhutia (@bhaichung15) February 26, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
दक्षिणी राज्य के राज्यपाल के खिलाफ गृह मंत्रालय को मिली यौन उत्पीड़न की शिकायत।
26 फरवरी 2018