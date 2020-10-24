शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Results of 'Howdy Modi' calling Trump's Indian air dirty tweets Kapil Sibal

ट्रंप का भारत की हवा को गंदी कहना ‘हाउडी मोदी’ का परिणाम : सिब्बल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 24 Oct 2020 04:02 AM IST
कपिल सिब्बल
कपिल सिब्बल - फोटो : PTI

ख़बर सुनें
केंद्र सरकार पर तंज कसते हुए कांग्रेस नेता कपिल सिब्बल ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप का भारत की हवा को गंदी बताना ‘हाउडी मोदी’ कार्यक्रम का परिणाम है। सिब्बल ने ट्वीट किया, ट्रंप : मित्रता का लाभ, एक- भारत में कोरोना से मौत के आंकड़ों पर उठाए सवाल, दो- भारत की हवा गंदी है, तीन- भारत को टैरिफ किंग बताया। ‘हाउडी मोदी’ का परिणाम। 
india news national kapil sibal donald trump narendra modi bjp howdy modi inc presidential debate 2020

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

