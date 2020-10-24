ट्रंप का भारत की हवा को गंदी कहना ‘हाउडी मोदी’ का परिणाम : सिब्बल

Trump : Fruits of Friendship
1) Questions India’s COVID death toll2) Says India sends dirt up into the air
India “ air is filthy “
3) Called India “ tariff king “
The result of “Howdy Modi “ !— Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) October 23, 2020
