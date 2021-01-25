गणतंत्र दिवस : पुलवामा के शहीद मोहन लाल को मिलेगा राष्ट्रपति सम्मान, जानें कितने जांबाजों को किया जाएगा सम्मानित

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) ASI Mohan Lal who lost his life during the Pulwama attack in 2019, awarded the President Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) posthumously
(Photo source: CRPF) pic.twitter.com/Xvua2cN1Iy— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2021
President’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service awarded to 13 personnel & Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service awarded to 50 personnel. In addition, 54 personnel are also awarded Home Guard & Civil Defence Medals: Home Ministry https://t.co/ijNZAC5Vwo— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2021
