गणतंत्र दिवस 2020: ममता ने लोगों से संविधान के सिद्धांतों को बनाए रखने की अपील की

On #RepublicDay, let us pledge to protect our #Constitution and uphold the principles of sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic, republic, justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, as enshrined in the Preamble— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 26, 2020
जेएनयू के पूर्व छात्र शरजिल इमाम के भारत के टुकड़े-टुकड़े वाले बयान की एआईएमआईएम प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने निंदा की है। ओवैसी ने कहा कि भारत कोई मुर्गी की गर्दन नहीं है जो टूट या अलग हो जाए।
26 जनवरी 2020