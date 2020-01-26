शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Republic Day 2020 Mamta Banerjee appeals to the people to uphold the principles of the Constitution

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020: ममता ने लोगों से संविधान के सिद्धांतों को बनाए रखने की अपील की

पीटीआई, कोलकाता Updated Sun, 26 Jan 2020 02:32 PM IST
सीएम ममता बनर्जी-राज्यपाल जगदीप धनखड़
सीएम ममता बनर्जी-राज्यपाल जगदीप धनखड़ - फोटो : ANI
पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने रविवार को गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर लोगों से देश के संविधान की रक्षा करने और सिद्धांतों को बनाए रखने का संकल्प लेने की अपील की।
बनर्जी ने ट्वीट किया कि गणतंत्र दिवस पर, आएं हम संविधान की रक्षा करने और संप्रभु, समाजवादी, धर्मनिरपेक्ष, लोकतांत्रिक, गणराज्य, न्याय, स्वतंत्रता, समानता तथा बंधुत्व के सिद्धांत को बनाए रखने का संकल्प लें, जो कि प्रस्तावना में दर्ज है।  देश आज 71वां गणतंत्र दिवस मना रहा है। 1950 में आज ही के दिन भारत का संविधान लागू हुआ था।
Recommended

जवान ने दिखाए हैरतअंगेज करतब।
Chandigarh

गणतंत्र दिवस: हरियाणा के जवानों के हैरतअंगेज करतब, देखें वीरों की धरती से आईं खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

26 जनवरी 2020

republic day 2020: See beautiful pictures of Chandigarh on Republic Day
Chandigarh

गणतंत्र दिवस: देशभक्ति के रंग में रंगा चंडीगढ़, कुछ ऐसा रहा जश्न, यहां देखें खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

26 जनवरी 2020

गणतंत्र दिवस पर गूंजे भारत माता की जय के नारे
Kanpur

गणतंत्र दिवस पर गूंजे भारत माता की जय के नारे, नजर आया देशभक्ति का जज्बा, देखें तस्वीरें

26 जनवरी 2020

National bravery award 2019 : uttarakhand Rakhi parents get emotional
Dehradun

राष्ट्रीय वीरता पुरस्कार 2020 : बहादुर राखी को पुरस्कार मिलता देख छलकी माता-पिता की आंखें

26 जनवरी 2020

जगदीश आहूजा।
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: गरीबों का पेट भरने वाले 'लंगर बाबा' को पद्मश्री, जमीन बेचकर 39 सालों से खिला रहे हैं खाना

26 जनवरी 2020

रिपब्लिक डे
India News

आसमान में दिखा हिंदुस्तान का दम, सुखोई की रोंगटे खड़े कर देने वाली उड़ान

26 जनवरी 2020

republic day mamata banerjee
भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड
Cricket News

IND vs NZ Live Score: भारत का स्कोर 10 ओवर के बाद 60 रन, राहुल और श्रेयस क्रीज पर

26 जनवरी 2020

Chhapaak, Tanhaji the Unsung Warrior
Bollywood

200 करोड़ से भी आगे निकली अजय की 'तानाजी', 50 करोड़ भी नहीं कमा पाई दीपिका की 'छपाक', जानें कलेक्शन

26 जनवरी 2020

पैरेड का नेतृत्व करती हुईं कैप्टन तानिया शेरगिल।
Chandigarh

Pics: कौन हैं देश की बहादुर बेटी तानिया शेरगिल, पिता, दादा-परदादा के बाद सेना में बनी 'कैप्टन'

26 जनवरी 2020

गणतंत्र दिवस परेड में शामिल हथियार
India News

राजपथ पर पहली बार दिखे ये हथियार, चिनूक-अपाचे हेलीकॉप्टर और धनुष-के9 वज्र तोप

26 जनवरी 2020

गणतंत्र दिवस परेड
India News

राजपथ पर दिखा हिंदुस्तान का दम, अंतरिक्ष में मार करनेवाले रॉकेट का हुआ प्रदर्शन

26 जनवरी 2020

MBBS student suicide
Kanpur

एमबीबीएस छात्रा अमृता को लेकर सामने आया चौंकाने वाला सच, जिससे डरती थी, वहीं दी जान

26 जनवरी 2020

जांच में जुटे अधिकारी
India News

गणतंत्र दिवस पर धमाकों से दहला असम, डीजीपी ने कहा- इसके पीछे उल्फा विद्रोहियों का हाथ

26 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: दोषी मुकेश का नया दांव, इस नई चाल से रूक जाएगी फांसी!

26 जनवरी 2020

Adnan Sami
Bollywood

अदनान सामी को पद्मश्री दिए जाने पर बोले मोदी सरकार के मंत्री, कहा- शाहीन बाग सुन रहा है...

26 जनवरी 2020

कश्मीरी पंडित
India News

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020: वो सिहरा देने वाली काली रात, उजड़ गया था साढ़े तीन लाख परिवारों का खिलता चमन

26 जनवरी 2020

Asaduddin Owaisi
India News

शरजील इमाम के 'टुकड़े-टुकड़े' बयान पर ओवैसी का हमला, 'भारत मुर्गी की गर्दन नहीं, जो टूट जाए'

जेएनयू के पूर्व छात्र शरजिल इमाम के भारत के टुकड़े-टुकड़े वाले बयान की एआईएमआईएम प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने निंदा की है। ओवैसी ने कहा कि भारत कोई मुर्गी की गर्दन नहीं है जो टूट या अलग हो जाए।

26 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
गणतंत्र दिवस झांकियां
India News

गणतंत्र दिवस झांकियां: गोवा ने ‘मेंढक बचाओ’ तो जम्मू-कश्मीर ने ‘गांव की ओर लौटो’ का दिया संदेश

26 जनवरी 2020

संदिग्ध आदित्य राव
India News

कर्नाटक बम जांच: पुलिस को मिला संदिग्ध पाउडर वाला बॉक्स, जांच के लिए भेजा फोरेंसिक प्रयोगशाला

26 जनवरी 2020

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020
India News

भारत-तिब्बत सीमा पर जवानों ने मनाया गणतंत्र दिवस, ‘भारत माता की जय’ और ‘वंदे मातरम’ के लगाए नारे

26 जनवरी 2020

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020
India News

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020 : पीएम मोदी ने राष्ट्रीय युद्ध स्मारक जाकर शहीदों को दी श्रद्धांजलि

26 जनवरी 2020

tanya shergil- seema naag- meena Chaudhary
India News

राजपथ पर नारी शक्ति: तानिया ,सीमा और मीना चौधरी ने शौर्य का किया प्रदर्शन

26 जनवरी 2020

गणतंत्र दिवस परेड में शामिल हथियार
India News

राजपथ पर पहली बार दिखे ये हथियार, चिनूक-अपाचे हेलीकॉप्टर और धनुष-के9 वज्र तोप

26 जनवरी 2020

गणतंत्र दिवस परेड
India News

राजपथ पर दिखा हिंदुस्तान का दम, अंतरिक्ष में मार करनेवाले रॉकेट का हुआ प्रदर्शन

26 जनवरी 2020

रिपब्लिक डे
India News

राजपथ पर दिखा देश का दम, राज्यों की झांकियों में दिखी भारतीय संस्कृति की झलक

26 जनवरी 2020

संघ मुख्यालय में भैयाजी जोशी ने फहराया तिरंगा
India News

भारत में मुसलमानों का कभी भी उत्पीड़न नहीं हुआ : संघ

26 जनवरी 2020

गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर आलोक श्रीवास्तव की खास नज्म: ‘मैं असली हिंदुस्तान हूं’

गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर आलोक श्रीवास्तव की खास नज्म ‘मैं असली हिंदुस्तान हूं’ सुनिए।

26 जनवरी 2020

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020 1:30

भारत-तिब्बत सीमा पर जवानों ने मनाया गणतंत्र दिवस, ‘भारत माता की जय’ और ‘वंदे मातरम’ के लगाए नारे

26 जनवरी 2020

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020 1:44

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020 : पीएम मोदी ने राष्ट्रीय युद्ध स्मारक जाकर शहीदों को दी श्रद्धांजलि

26 जनवरी 2020

रिपब्लिक डे 4:13

आसमान में दिखा हिंदुस्तान का दम, सुखोई की रोंगटे खड़े कर देने वाली उड़ान

26 जनवरी 2020

रिपब्लिक डे 3:02

राजपथ पर दिखा देश का दम, राज्यों की झांकियों में दिखी भारतीय संस्कृति की झलक

26 जनवरी 2020

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020
India News

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020 : परेड में पराक्रमी महिलाओं की टुकड़ियों ने दिखाया अपना दम

26 जनवरी 2020

गणतंत्र दिवस परेड
India News

गणतंत्र दिवस: राजपथ पर जवानों और विमानों ने दिखाया करतब, सांस्कृतिक विविधता ने बांधा समां

26 जनवरी 2020

राजपथ पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

गणतंत्र दिवस : पीएम मोदी ने बांधा केसरिया रंग का ‘साफा’, परंपरा बरकरार रखी

26 जनवरी 2020

सब लेफ्टिनेंट लताश्री
India News

देश सेवा के जज्बे में छोड़ दी मर्सिडीज बेंज की जॉब, भारतीय नौसेना में मिली ये खास कमान

26 जनवरी 2020

गणतंत्र दिवस कार्यक्रम
India News

कश्मीर से कन्याकुमारी तक देश मना रहा 71वां गणतंत्र दिवस, जानिए हर अपडेट

26 जनवरी 2020

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020
India News

देश मना रहा 71वां गणतंत्र दिवस, राजपथ पर राष्ट्रपति लेंगे सलामी, सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम

26 जनवरी 2020

