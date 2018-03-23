शहर चुनें

फिर उठी क्रांतिकारी भगत सिह, सुखदेव और राजगुरु को शहीद का दर्जा देने की मांग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 23 Mar 2018 04:02 PM IST
क्रांतिकारी सुखदेव के परिजन
क्रांतिकारी सुखदेव के परिजन - फोटो : ANI
क्रांतिकारी भगत सिंह, सुखदेव और राजगुरु को शहीद का दर्जा दिए जाने की मांग एक बार फिर उठी है। क्रांतिकारी सुखदेव थापर के परिजनों ने यह मांग की है। उन्होंने कहा कि देश को आजाद कराने के लिए तीनों ने अपनी जान कुर्बान कर दी लेकिन आजतक उन्हें शहीद का दर्जा नहीं मिल सका। परिजनों ने कहा है कि देश के लिए कुर्बान होने वाले लोगों के लिए सरकार एक दिन की छुट्टी नहीं कर सकती। उनके स्मारकों को बनाकर भूल गई सरकार।   



शुक्रवार को सुखदेव खापर के परिजन दिल्ली पहुंचे और अपनी मांग रखी। सुथदेव के रिश्तेदार अशोक थापर ने कहा कि हमारी अपील है कि भगत सिंह, सुखदेव और राजगुरु को शहीद का दर्जा दिया जाए। जब तक हमारी मांग नहीं मानी जाती तब तक भूख हड़ताल करेंगे।

अशोक थापर ने बताया कि भगत सिंह के परिजन भी भूख हड़ताल में हमारे साथ शामिल होंगे। आपको बता दें कि तीनों क्रांतिकारियों को शहीद का दर्जा दिए जाने की मांग कई बार उठ चुकी है। तीनों क्रांतिकारियों के परिवार वाले अलग अलग स्तर से उन्हें शहीद का दर्जा दिलाने का प्रयास करते रहे हैं लेकिन अब तक कामयाबी नहीं मिल पाई है। 
 

