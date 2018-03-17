Subramanian Swamy writes a letter to PM Modi saying that 'Govt can bring an ordinance on ownership of Ramjanmbhoomi land & thus pass a law to hand over the land to an eminent body of religious leaders especially those versed in Agama Sastra, with a direction to build Ram temple'. pic.twitter.com/CY7nROIkaR— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2018
17 मार्च 2018