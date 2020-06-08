शहर चुनें
राज्यसभा चुनाव: नबाम रेबिआ होंगे अरुणाचल प्रदेश से भाजपा के उम्मीदवार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 08 Jun 2020 03:27 AM IST
Nabam rebia
Nabam rebia - फोटो : ANI

भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) की केंद्रीय चुनाव समिति ने नबाम रेबिआ को अरुणाचल प्रदेश से आगामी द्विवार्षिक राज्यसभा चुनाव 2020 के लिए पार्टी के उम्मीदवार के रूप में घोषित किया है। नबाम रेबिआ अरुणाचल प्रदेश में बीजेपी के बड़े नेता माने जाते हैं।
bjp rajya sabha arunachal pradesh election rajya sabha elections

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

