Looking at Congress's attitude we have decided to abstain from voting for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, Congress is the biggest obstacle in Opposition's unity: AAP MP Sanjay Singh pic.twitter.com/IBxhtoLVtb— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2018
राजनीति के जानकारों की बात सच हो गई है समाचार पत्र प्रभात खबर के हरिवंश नारायण आज से राज्यसभा के उपसभापति बन गए हैं।
9 अगस्त 2018