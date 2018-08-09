शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election: aam aadmi party Angry with Congress

राज्यसभा उपसभापति चुनाव: कांग्रेस से नाराज हुई आप, वोटिंग में नहीं लिया हिस्सा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 09 Aug 2018 11:48 AM IST
Sanjay Singh
Sanjay Singh
ख़बर सुनें
कल तक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी का समर्थन करने वाली आम आदमी पार्टी के सुर आज बदल गए हैं। पार्टी से राज्यसभा सांसद संजय सिंह ने कहा कि कांग्रेस के रवैये को देखते हुए हमने राज्यसभा के उपसभापति के लिए वोटिंग से बचने का फैसला किया है। संजय सिंह ने कहा कि विपक्षी एकता में कांग्रेस सबसे बड़ी बाधा है। 
आप ने कहा कि जीतने के लिए वोट मांगना पड़ता है। आप ने कहा कि राहुल गांधी ने दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल को फोन नहीं किया है बल्कि नीतीश कुमार उन्हें फोन कर रहे हैं।  



 

Recommended

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

राजभर समाज सम्मेलन में मुख्यमंत्री योगी बोले, गजनवी नहीं सुहेलदेव की तर्ज पर चलेगा देश

9 अगस्त 2018

Karunanidhi never become MP but parliament adjourned its proceedings for him
India News

करुणानिधि कभी नहीं बने सांसद लेकिन उनके लिए पहली बार स्थगित हुए संसद के दोनों सदन

9 अगस्त 2018

अर्जुन तेंदुलकर
Cricket News

विराट कोहली की 'दीवानी' संग दिखे सचिन तेंदुलकर के बेटे अर्जुन, फोटो हुआ वायरल

8 अगस्त 2018

RRB Recruitment 2018: Group D Exam Date To Be Announced Soon
Career Plus

RRB Recruitment 2018: ग्रुप डी की परीक्षा तिथि जल्द होगी जारी, यहां मिलेगी पूरी जानकारी

8 अगस्त 2018

Mahesh Babu
Bollywood

सबसे ज्यादा फीस लेने वाले टॉप-10 एक्टर्स में से एक हैं महेश बाबू, एक फिल्म के लिए लेते हैं इतने पैसे

8 अगस्त 2018

fly dubai flight delay at amausi airport
Lucknow

यात्रियों की बोर्डिंग के बाद आराम करने चला गया पायलट, 16 घंटे बाद रवाना हुई फ्लाइट, हंगामा

8 अगस्त 2018

congress rajya sabha election aam aadmi party bjp angry कांग्रेस राज्यसभा चुनाव आम आदमी पार्टी भाजपा नाराज

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor will seen in Life in a Metro Sequel
Bollywood

'लाइफ इन मेट्रो' के सीक्वल में नजर आएंगे अर्जुन-करीना, साथ में दे चुके हैं एक फ्लॉप फिल्म

9 अगस्त 2018

अभिषेक बच्चन
Bollywood

Manmarziyaan Trailer Out: इस बार जमकर हंसाएंगे विकी कौशल, अभिषेक बच्चन का दिखेगा सरदार लुक

9 अगस्त 2018

रेशमा
Bollywood

पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस रेशमा को पति ने मारी गोली, घरेलू कलह बनी हत्या की वजह

9 अगस्त 2018

चलती ट्रेन पर किया स्टंट,स्टेशन पर खड़े यात्री का छीना फोन
Weird Stories

VIDEO: चलती ट्रेन पर कर रहा था जानलेवा करतब, रफ्तार कम होते ही किया चौंकाने वाला काम

9 अगस्त 2018

Shahid Kapoor starrer film Batti Gul Meter Chalu first poster has been out
Bollywood

'बत्ती गुल मीटर चालू' का पहला पोस्टर आया सामने, इस दिन रिलीज होगा शाहिद की फिल्म का ट्रेलर

9 अगस्त 2018

आयुष्मान खुराना
Bollywood

आयुष्मान से पहले जॉन अब्राहम को ऑफर हुई थी ये ब्लॉकबस्टर फिल्म, इस वजह से कर दिया था रिजेक्ट

9 अगस्त 2018

mahesh babu
Bollywood

हाथ में लैपटॉप लिए नए सफर पर निकल पड़े महेश बाबू, जन्मदिन पर रिलीज हुआ 'महाऋषि' का पहला लुक

9 अगस्त 2018

Karisma Kapoor will comeback in ekta kapoor web series
Bollywood

6 साल बाद स्क्रीन पर वापस लौट रही हैं करिश्मा कपूर, बड़े प्रोडक्शन हाउस की फिल्म में मिला काम

9 अगस्त 2018

karan johar
Bollywood

'कलंक' के बाद 'तख्त' लेकर आ रहे हैं करण जौहर, सोशल मीडिया पर खुद किया ऐलान

9 अगस्त 2018

manikarnika and mental hai kya
Bollywood

'मणिकर्णिका' का टीजर रिलीज होने से पहले कंगना ने मेकर्स के सामने रखी शर्त, कहेंगे 'मेंटल है क्या'

9 अगस्त 2018

Most Read

Rajyasabha Deputy Chairman Election 2018 Live: UPA and NDA are locking their horns to grab the seat
India News

राज्यसभा उपसभापति चुनाव: एनडीए के हरिवंश नारायण विजयी घोषित, पीएम मोदी ने दी बधाई

राजनीति के जानकारों की बात सच हो गई है समाचार पत्र प्रभात खबर के हरिवंश नारायण आज से राज्यसभा के उपसभापति बन गए हैं।

9 अगस्त 2018

Indian airforce mig fighter aircraft tire-tubes purchase fraud busted
India News

लड़ाकू विमानों के टायर-ट्यूब की खरीदारी में 9 साल से चल रही थी धांधली, कैग ने किया खुलासा

9 अगस्त 2018

Karunanidhi never become MP but parliament adjourned its proceedings for him
India News

करुणानिधि कभी नहीं बने सांसद लेकिन उनके लिए पहली बार स्थगित हुए संसद के दोनों सदन

9 अगस्त 2018

Islamic state on nia radar 8 youths from hyderabad held
India News

एनआईए के रडार पर इस्लामिक स्टेट, हैदराबाद से पकड़े गए 8 संदिग्ध

9 अगस्त 2018

9 states including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar denied audit of child shelters
India News

शेल्टर होम: सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश के बावजूद यूपी, बिहार सहित इन 9 राज्यों ने ऑडिट से किया इंकार

9 अगस्त 2018

‘भारत बंद’ के दौरान की एक तस्वीर। (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कई दलित संगठनों का 'भारत बंद' आज, पर कुछ समूह नहीं होंगे इसमें शामिल

9 अगस्त 2018

महिला आश्रम सदन में बने कमरे
India News

प्रतापगढ़ के दो आश्रय गृहों से 26 महिलाएं गायब, संख्या में भी मिली गड़बड़ी

9 अगस्त 2018

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट
India News

भीख मांगना अपराध नहीं, जीवन यापन करने से रोकना मौलिक अधिकारोंं का उल्लंघन : दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट का फैसला

9 अगस्त 2018

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने लगाई सरकारी वकील की 'क्लास’, कहा- सरकार का 'चम्मच’ न बनें

9 अगस्त 2018

बंद
India News

आज महाराष्ट्र बंद, सुरक्षा के इंतजाम पुख्ता, सोशल मीडिया से भी की जाएगी निगरानी

9 अगस्त 2018

Related Videos

शर्मनाक! दिल्ली में इस गंदी जगह पर मिली नवजात, डॉक्टर्स ने बचाई जिंदगी

दुनिया में भारत महिला सुरक्षा को लेकर बदनाम है। यहां आये दिन लड़कियों के साथ के साथ रेप की घटनाएँ सामने आती रहती है। इन सबके बावजूद लोगों में बदलाव की उम्मीद नहीं दिख रही है। ये रिपोर्ट तो ऐसा ही कह रही है।

9 अगस्त 2018

राज्यसभा 1:55

राज्यसभा उपसभापति चुनाव: देखिए हरिवंश VS हरिप्रसाद में किसका पलड़ा भारी

9 अगस्त 2018

गुरुवार की खबरें 3:57

इन खबरों पर आज रहेगी सभी की नजर

9 अगस्त 2018

पूणे 1:33

VIDEO: ट्रेलर ने मारी टक्कर, कार के नीचे घुसी कार

8 अगस्त 2018

करुणानिधि 3:02

VIDEO: इसलिए हुई करुणानिधि को मरीना बीच पर दफनाने के लिए जंग

8 अगस्त 2018

Related

Brajesh Thakur
India News

मुजफ्फरपुर बालिका गृह केस का आरोपी बोला- कांग्रेस के टिकट पर चुनाव लड़ने की कर रहा था तैयारी

8 अगस्त 2018

Top News stories of August 9 live Updates
India News

इन प्रमुख खबरों पर आज रहेगी नजर, अपडेट आपको मिलेगा अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम पर

9 अगस्त 2018

Mumbai Fire breaks out at Bharat Petroleum plant in Mahul Chembur
India News

मुंबई के चेंबूर में भारत पेट्रोलियम प्लांट में बड़ा धमाका, मौके पर दमकल की 7 गाड़ियां

8 अगस्त 2018

Why Film Viewers not allowed to take food inside theatres Delhi High Court asked government
India News

दर्शक सिनेमा हॉल में क्यों नहीं ले जा सकते खाने-पीने का सामान, दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने सरकार से पूछा सवाल

8 अगस्त 2018

1
India News

मुजफ्फरपुर और देवरिया कांड के बाद जागी सरकार, 9000 शेल्टर होम्स की जांच के आदेश

9 अगस्त 2018

indian Government preparing to ban telegram messenger app
India News

टेलीग्राम मैसेंजर ऐप पर प्रतिबंध लगाने की तैयारी में सरकार, सुरक्षा एजेंसियों ने किया आगाह 

8 अगस्त 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.