एक और शर्मनाक हरकत: राज्यसभा में फिर उछाले गए कागज, नायडू की भावुक अपील का भी नहीं दिखा असर

Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die. Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die earlier today. This marks the conclusion of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. pic.twitter.com/zQNHdzlunO

Opposition's intentions were on full display today. The way attempts were made to attack panel chairman, table staff & the secretary-general. In a condemnable incident, attempts were made to strangulate a woman security staff: Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal(1/3) pic.twitter.com/nahRbp84xx