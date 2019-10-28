रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह से मिलने पहुंचे तीनों सेना प्रमुख

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his office in Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/eEXd44GxNl— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
पिछले पांच सालों से ही मुंबई की हवा की रीयल टाइम मॉनिटरिंग हो रही है। हालांकि शोधकर्ताओं ने सोमवार को प्रदूषण के स्तर में मामूली वृद्धि की भविष्यवाणी की है।
28 अक्टूबर 2019