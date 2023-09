लोकसभा: 'पूरी हिम्मत है, सीना चौड़ा कर के चर्चा को तैयार', चीन पर कांग्रेस के सवाल पर भड़के राजनाथ सिंह, VIDEO

#WATCH | "Poori Himmat hai…China pe bhi..Mein charcha karne ke liye taiyaar hun aur seena chauda karke charcha karne ke liye taiyaar hun...," says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who asks him if he has the courage to discuss China issue in… pic.twitter.com/PnSaGgicg7