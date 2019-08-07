शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Rajnath Singh decide to buying two BrahMos missile coastal batteries to tackle enemy warships

दुश्मन से निपटने के लिए ब्रह्मोस मिसाइल कोस्टल बैटरी समेत 12 हजार करोड़ रुपये के हथियार खरीदेगा भारत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 07 Aug 2019 08:56 PM IST
राजनाथ सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
राजनाथ सिंह (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
ख़बर सुनें
रक्षा मंत्रालय ने दुश्मन के युद्धपोतों से निपटने के लिए दो ब्रह्मोस मिसाइल कोस्टल बैटरी खरीदने का फैसला किया किया है। रक्षा परिषद की पहली बैठक में रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने निर्णय लिया है कि रक्षा हथियारों की खरीद पर 12 हजार करोड़ रुपये खर्च किए जाएंगे। इन रक्षा हथियारों में भीरतीय नौसेना के लिए दो ब्रह्मोस सूपरसोनिक क्रूज मिसाइल बैट्री भी शामिल हैं। 
विज्ञापन




 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

एनसीसी बैठक में इमरान खान
World

अनुच्छेद 370: बौखलाए पाक ने भारतीय उच्चायुक्त को वापस भेजा, भारत के साथ द्विपक्षीय व्यापार खत्म

7 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज को अंतिम विदाई
India News

तस्वीरें : सुषमा स्वराज का आखिरी सफर, दिग्गज नेताओं के भी छलक आए आंसू

7 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज (फाइल फोटो)
India News

देश में हो रहे विकास से खुश थीं सुषमा स्वराज, बताने से पहले ही चली गईं : आरएसएस

7 अगस्त 2019

यहां बनता है छात्रों का उज्ज्वल भविष्य
Himalayan Institute of Technology

यहां बनता है छात्रों का उज्ज्वल भविष्य
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट में बढ़ाई जाएगी जजों की संख्या, विधेयक को संसद से मिली मंजूरी

7 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज
Chandigarh

सुषमा स्वराज के मुरीद थे लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी, कहते थे- मुझे उनसे कॉम्प्लेक्स है, बेहद दिलचस्प किस्सा

7 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज
Chandigarh

देखिए सुषमा स्वराज की इकलौती बेटी बांसुरी की अनदेखी तस्वीरें, जानिए क्या करती हैं

7 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
brahmos missile rajnath singh defence minister brahmos missile coastal batteries warships
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

पानी संकट
World

देश में भीषण जलसंकट: 189 देशों में भारत 13वें पायदान पर, डे जीरो की कगार पर 17 देश

7 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

सबकी मदद करने को हमेशा तैयार रहती थीं सुषमा स्वराज, ट्रोलर्स का भी करती थीं सामना

7 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
पूर्व विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज
Agra

तस्वीरें: आगरा के मामलों पर संजीदा रहती थीं सुषमा स्वराज, स्विस जोड़े पर हमले से हुईं थीं नाराज

7 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज
Lucknow

पूर्व विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज के निधन पर नेताओं ने दी श्रद्धांजलि, बताया बड़ी क्षति

7 अगस्त 2019

Sushma swaraj death she was Uttarakhand Rajya Sabha MP determined for development
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड से राज्यसभा सांसद रही थीं सुषमा स्वराज, मजबूत इरादों के साथ रखी थी विकास की नींव, तस्वीरें...

7 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
Bollywood
Bollywood

अनुच्छेद 370 खत्म होने पर तीनों खान ने साधी चुप्पी, अमिताभ और अक्षय सहित ये स्टार्स भी खामोश

6 अगस्त 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर
Opinion

नए कानून से देश में नया भूगोल : तब ऐसे सवाल क्यों नहीं उठाए गए?

6 अगस्त 2019

Pakistani Actors
Bollywood

अनुच्छेद 370 के हटने पर पाकिस्तानी एक्टर्स का हुआ ऐसा हाल, एक-एक ट्वीट में झलक रहा है दर्द

6 अगस्त 2019

धारा 370 (ग्राफिक्स)
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर में एक देश एक झंडा एक विधान पर आज लोकसभा में लगेगी मुहर, यहां जानें सबकुछ

6 अगस्त 2019

Pregnancy
India News

किराये की कोख के कारोबार पर रोक लगाने वाले विधेयक को लोकसभा की मंजूरी  

6 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

mamata banerjee in chennai
India News

चेन्नई में ममता बनर्जी बोलीं- कश्मीर की स्थिति चिंताजनक, फारूक अपनी बेटी से भी नहीं मिल सकते

तमिलनाडु के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और द्रमुक नेता एम करुणानिधि की पहली पुण्यतिथि पर चेन्नई में आयोजित समारोह में शामिल हुईं पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने जम्मू-कश्मीर में फारूक अब्दुल्ला को नजरबंद किए जाने पर चिंता व्यक्त की। 

7 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
एमडीएच मसालों के मालिक महाशय धर्मपाल गुलाटी
India News

वीडियो: सुषमा स्वराज के अंतिम दर्शन कर भावुक हुए 'मसाला किंग' महाशय धर्मपाल, फूट-फूट कर रोने लगे

7 अगस्त 2019

Bansuri performing Sushma swaraj last rites
India News

अंतिम विदाई: बेटी बांसुरी ने निभाई अंतिम रस्म, मां सुषमा स्वराज को मुखाग्नि

7 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए पीएम मोदी और राम गोपाल यादव
India News

सुषमा स्वराज को श्रद्धांजलि देते समय रो पड़े मोदी, फफक पड़े राम गोपाल

7 अगस्त 2019

Chaudhary Devilal and Sushma Swaraj
India News

ताऊ देवीलाल से भी नहीं घबराती थीं सुषमा स्वराज, मुख्यमंत्री को बोल दिया था तानाशाह

7 अगस्त 2019

वकील हरीश साल्वे
India News

निधन से पहले सुषमा ने साल्वे से कहा: तुम आओ, मुझसे मिलो और अपना एक रुपया ले जाओ

7 अगस्त 2019

केसी वेणुगोपाल
India News

अनुच्छेद 370: महासचिव केसी वेणुगोपाल ने बुलाई बैठक, देशभर से अहम कांग्रेस नेताओं को बुलाया

7 अगस्त 2019

भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी
India News

सुषमा के निधन पर बेहद भावुक हुए आडवाणी, केक वाली बात याद आई

7 अगस्त 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पूछा, क्या दुनिया की किसी अदालत में बेथहेलम में ईसा मसीह के जन्म जैसे सवाल उठे?

7 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

महाराष्ट्र के कोल्हापुर में बाढ़ की आफत, 51 हजार लोग और 200 गांव प्रभावित

7 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

सुषमा को किया जाएगा हमेशा याद, जानिए ये 10 वजह

पूर्व विदेश मंत्री और भारतीय जनता पार्टी की नेता सुषमा स्वराज को उनकी सादगी, स्नेहपूर्ण व्यवहार और विदेशमंत्री के तौर पर उनके कार्य और ओजस्वी भाषणों के लिए हमेशा याद किया जाएगा।

7 अगस्त 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 4:06

इस घाटी का अंतरिक्ष से है सीथा संबंध, लोग मानते हैं यहां जाने वाले की थम जाती है उम्र

7 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 4:24

मलाइका ने बताया दिन रात काम में बिजी रहने वालों को फिटनेस का ये अनोखा फंडा

7 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज 2:38

सबको रुला, यादें छोड़, पंचतत्व में विलीन हुईं सुषमा स्वराज

7 अगस्त 2019

concept pic 3:52

क्या है जम्मू-कश्मीर के झंडे का मतलब, कैसे वजूद में आया?

7 अगस्त 2019

Related

मुकुल रॉय (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भाजपा नेता मुकुल रॉय के खिलाफ जारी गिरफ्तारी वारंट हाई कोर्ट ने किया रद्द

7 अगस्त 2019

स्मृति ईरानी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भावुक स्मृति ईरानी बोलीं: सुषमा दीदी! आप वादा पूरा किए बिना ही हमें छोड़ गईं

7 अगस्त 2019

Ram Nath Kovind
India News

राष्ट्रपति ने अनुच्छेद 370 के प्रावधानों को निरस्त करने की दी मंजूरी

7 अगस्त 2019

गृह मंत्री अमित शाह
India News

1950 से ही चीन के कब्जे में है अक्साई चिन, जिसे अमित शाह ने बताया जम्मू-कश्मीर का हिस्सा

7 अगस्त 2019

फारुख अब्दुल्ला
India News

फारुक अब्दुल्ला ने कहा- मुझे किया गया था नजरबंद, शाह बोले- अपनी मर्जी से हैं घर में

6 अगस्त 2019

भारत-चीन (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
India News

लद्दाख को केंद्र शासित राज्य बनाने के विरोध में उतरे चीन को भारत ने दिया ये जवाब

6 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited