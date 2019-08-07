दुश्मन से निपटने के लिए ब्रह्मोस मिसाइल कोस्टल बैटरी समेत 12 हजार करोड़ रुपये के हथियार खरीदेगा भारत

Defence Ministry to decide on buying two BrahMos missile coastal batteries to tackle enemy warships— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) August 7, 2019
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/BkjhtWOQl4 pic.twitter.com/KCUdB7dDIy
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
तमिलनाडु के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और द्रमुक नेता एम करुणानिधि की पहली पुण्यतिथि पर चेन्नई में आयोजित समारोह में शामिल हुईं पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने जम्मू-कश्मीर में फारूक अब्दुल्ला को नजरबंद किए जाने पर चिंता व्यक्त की।
7 अगस्त 2019