जारी है मूर्तियों से छेड़छाड़, राजस्थान में तोड़ी गई महात्मा गांधी की प्रतिमा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, राजस्थान Updated Wed, 04 Apr 2018 12:27 PM IST
देश में मूर्तियों को तोड़ने का सिलसिला लगातार जारी है। ताजा मामला राजस्थान के राजसमंद नाथद्वारा का है। यहां महात्मा गांधी की प्रतिमा को अज्ञात लोगों ने तोड़ दिया। उपद्रवियों ने महात्मा गांधी की प्रतिमा से सिर गायब कर दिया।  
आपको बता दें कि त्रिपुरा विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजों के कुछ घंटे बाद ही वहां लेनिन की मूर्ति क्षतिग्रस्त करने की घटना सामने आई थी। सोशल मीडिया पर इस मामले पर खूब चर्चा भी हुई थी। 

इसके बाद देश के विभिन्न हिस्सों में कई विचारधाराओं द्वारा समर्थित विभूतियों और राजनेताओं की मूर्तियों को तोड़ने और स्याही फेंके जाने का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया था। लेनिन के बाद पेरियार, महात्मा गांधी, डॉ भीमराव आंबेडकर, जवाहरलाल नेहरू और श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी की मूर्तियों को क्षतिग्रस्त किया गया था।
 
 

